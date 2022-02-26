White House has not ‘ruled out diplomacy forever’ with Russia, Psaki says



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

White Home Press Secretary Jane Sackie says the White House has not “permanently canceled” diplomacy with Russia in the wake of the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine.

At a White House daily press briefing on Friday, Saki said the United States would not completely eliminate the Eastern European aggressor “forever.”

Saki was also asked why President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin were not talking.

“Because (Putin) is invading a sovereign country,” he replied.

Russian invasion of Ukraine: live update

“I would say that the moment when a leader is starting and the middle of an attack on a sovereign country is not the moment where diplomacy seems appropriate,” Saki said.

“This does not mean that we have not abandoned diplomacy forever. Obviously the president is open to involvement from leader to leader, but not at the moment.”

Saki added that the United States was “not in the business-ordinary moment” of Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.

Saki also confirmed that the United States would join the European Union in imposing sanctions on the Russian president. Vladimir Putin Personally for invading Ukraine.

“In line with the decision of our European allies, the United States will join them in imposing sanctions on President Putin and Foreign Minister Lavrov,” Saki said.

Psaki was quoted by reporters as saying whether President Putin had specifically decided to endorse him after a press conference when the president avoided multiple questions on the matter.

Biden’s press secretary responded by saying that personal sanctions on Putin were “on the table for some time” but confirmed that the final decision to do so had been taken “for the last 24 hours”.

The sanctions include a travel ban on Russia, but it is unclear whether the ban will be extended by Putin himself.

Saki’s announcement comes as Russian forces try to cut off a beheading during a bombing raid in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have condemned the attack on the sovereign nation.

John Michael Rush of Gadget Clock Digital contributed to the report.