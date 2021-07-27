White House Instructs Staff to State Wearing Masks Again

The White House is in hiding again, just over two months after President Biden and senior government officials ditched their face coverings in the biggest sign yet that the country was heading back to normalcy.

The change came after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday that people vaccinated against the coronavirus should resume wearing masks in indoor public spaces in areas of the country where the virus is in full swing, amid growing reports of groundbreaking infections of the more contagious Delta variant among people who are completely immune.

An email to White House staff with instructions to resume wearing masks indoors arrived at 5 p.m. sharp, an hour after the CDC updated its county data online. The new data has turned Washington, DC from yellow to orange, indicating it has a “substantial” level of community transmission, senior officials said.

Over the past week, the city has recorded an average of 52 cases per day over seven days, an increase of 148% from the average of two weeks ago (and not 52 cases per 100,000 population, as indicated in a previous article).