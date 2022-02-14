World

White House refuses to answer question on Durham probe revelations

White House Deputy Press Secretary Karin Jean-Pierre declined to answer questions about the Durham investigation during a press briefing on Monday, despite new revelations about democratic efforts to link former President Donald Trump to Russia.

“I can’t speak to that report,” Jean-Pierre told reporters Monday. “I’m sending you to the judiciary.”

Clinton campaign pays ‘infiltrators’ Trump Tower, White House servers to link Trump to Russia: Durham

The exchange comes after Special Counsel John Durham revealed in a filing Saturday that Clinton campaign lawyers paid a technology company to hack into Trump Tower’s servers and later to the White House to establish a “conjecture” and “narrative.” To bring Trump to a government agency affiliated with Russia.

The lawsuit alleges that the technology executive used the company’s access to official domain name system data through a pending cybersecurity agreement with the government.

“Tech Executive-1 and its affiliates have used the system to mine EOP’s DNS traffic and other data for the purpose of gathering derogatory information about Donald Trump,” Durham’s office said in a filing, citing the president’s White House executive.

The filing came as part of an investigation by Michael Susman, an attorney who worked for Clinton’s 2016 campaign.

In response to the revelations Saturday, Trump said the filings provide “undisputed evidence” for a scandal far greater in scope and scale than Watergate.

“Those who were involved and knew this espionage should be brought to justice,” Trump said. “In a powerful time in our country, the penalty for this crime could be death.”

Trump added that “those in our country who have been affected by this should be compensated.”

But during Jean-Pierre’s briefing, questions about the investigation were of no interest to the entertainment, with repeated questions about it referring to the DJ.

