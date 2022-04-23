White House releases national drug control strategy



The Biden administration has released its national drug control strategy for the year.

The White House said Thursday that President Biden had sent an inaugural plan to Congress.

The strategy calls for action on President Biden’s unity agenda through a fully official approach to defeating the overdose epidemic, the administration said in a statement, focusing specifically on untreated addiction and drug trafficking.

“It directs federal agencies to prioritize actions that could better use data to save lives, provide people with the care they need, pursue drug traffickers’ profits, and guide all these efforts,” it said.

The strategy calls for the expansion of high-impact harm reduction interventions, including naloxone, ensuring that individuals at the highest risk of overdose can access “evidence-based treatment” and improve data systems and research that guide drug policy development.

“More often than not, these drugs spread to communities where naloxone is not readily available,” White House Drug Jarist Dr. Rahul Gupta, who will oversee the strategy, said Wednesday, referring to drugs that could rejuvenate users who take excessive doses. Reduction services are limited or underfunded, with unacceptable barriers to treatment. “

The American Medical Association (AMA) recommends making naloxone available over the counter. Test strips that test fentanyl and clean syringe program drugs are other examples of damage reduction by preventing overdose.

Gupta, the first physician to lead the National Drug Control Policy Office, noted that harm reduction prevents overdoses, reduces infectious disease transmission, and “as announced in a recent congressional commission report, there is bipartisan support.”

In addition, the strategy is based on President Biden’s 2023 budget request for a $ 300 million increase to support the work of the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and a $ 300 million increase for the Drug Enforcement Administration.

It aims to disrupt and disrupt the financial activities of transnational criminal organizations (TCOs) that manufacture and transport illicit drugs to the United States, reduce the supply of illicit drugs through domestic and international cooperation, and reduce the supply of illicit drugs smuggled across the US border.

Frequently Asked Questions stated that the strategy extends efforts to prevent substance abuse among school-age children and young adults, supports community-led alliances in implementing evidence-based prevention strategies, establishes a federal recovery research agenda, and adopts flexible and responsive approaches. Instructs. Helping people with substance abuse disorders and removing barriers and increasing people’s economic opportunities for recovery.

“The strategy includes specific steps to improve access to drugs for the Opioid Use Disorder (MOUD) program for prisons and prisons; identifies ways to advance racial equity in investigating, arresting and punishing drug-related offenses without adversely affecting public safety; – Violent individuals from the criminal justice system and juvenile justice system seek treatment and, if appropriate, remove barriers and extend support services to help people reintegrate into society after imprisonment, “the administration concluded.

Over the last 12 months, drug overdoses have killed 106,854 people.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.