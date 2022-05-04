White House says Biden has been ‘struck’ by Trump’s ‘hold’ on GOP



President Biden was “hit” by former President Trump’s “retention” in the Republican Party, the White House said Wednesday, after he warned earlier in the day that the “Maga Crowd” is “the most extreme political organization that exists” in recent American history.

Biden has denounced Republicans in recent weeks, saying the GOP is “not your father’s Republican Party” and has moved to a “MAGA party.”

Biden warns that right-leaning politicians “who know better” are “afraid to act properly” for fear of losing the primary.

White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie said Wednesday that she was “hurt” by the arrest of so many members of her predecessor’s team.

On Wednesday morning, Biden was asked about the leaked draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito, which indicated the High Court’s plan to hit Rowe v. Wade, which would leave decisions on abortion restrictions for states.

“It’s much more than an abortion,” Biden said, referring to the draft as part of his right to privacy.

Biden reflected the Supreme Court’s confirmation process for former President Reagan’s nominee Robert Bork in the late 1980’s, when he served as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“It reminds me of a debate with Robert Bork. Bork believed that the only reason you had any inherent rights was because the government gave them to you,” Biden recalled. “When I questioned him as chairman, I said, ‘I believe I have rights, not just because the government gave me what you believe, but because I am only a child of God – I exist.'”

“So, the idea that there is an inherent right, no right to privacy, no right,” Biden continued. “There was a law that a married couple could not purchase and use birth control in the privacy of their own bedroom. Well, it’s closed.”

Biden was referring to Griswold v. Connecticut, which he said was “considered a bad decision, by doing so, my guess is, people in the Supreme Court.”

“Now, what if you changed the law to say that children with LGBT, who can’t be in the classroom with other children, is the way the decision is written?” Biden asked.

“What’s next for the attack?” Asked. “Because this MAGA mob is really the most extreme political organization that exists in American history – in recent American history.”

Saki was asked which state the president was talking about LGBT students in the classroom.

“We’ve seen extreme laws across the country targeting LGBTQ families, their children, and I think what he’s saying is we don’t know what they’re capable of, they’ve already seen what they’ve done,” Saki replied.

When pressed again about which state is taking action on LGBTQ children, Saki said: “I think we’ve seen laws that are incredibly discriminatory. That’s what the president says.”

“And he does not know what additional steps can be taken by the extreme wing of the party that would divide the American people instead of working on issues that are actually focused on influencing them.”

Meanwhile, when asked if she believes abortion should be left to the states, Saki replied: “The president believes it should be a federal law, women have the right to choose their doctors, as has been done for 50 years. . “

A draft Supreme Court opinion on a case involving the dominance of Rowe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey was obtained and published by Politico late Monday in an unprecedented and shocking leak from the High Court.

“It simply came to our notice then Rowe And Casey Should be dismissed, “Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the document, labeled” court opinion “for the case of Dobs v. Jackson Women’s Health Agency. Representative.” The document is original but does not reflect the final verdict of the case, the Supreme Court clarified on Tuesday.

Biden announced on Tuesday that he was “unprepared” to abandon the issue of public “stimulus” privacy in the “local area”, warning that a draft Supreme Court ruling overturning Rowe v. Wade would jeopardize “a radical decision” and “jeopardize a whole range of rights.” .