White House says Biden ‘would love to visit Ukraine,’ but there are ‘no plans in the works’ for a trip



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The White House has said President Biden “would like to visit Ukraine”, but has “no plans to visit” until Monday.

White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie said Monday that the White House has “no plans to act at this time,” but officials will continue to “evaluate.”

Biden requests 33 billion from Congress for emergency funding in Ukraine

“Our goal is to reopen the embassy, ​​to keep our diplomats there, not just to travel frequently, but to be present in the country,” Saki said.

“And I know the president would like to visit Ukraine, but at the moment there are no plans for action,” Saki said.

Questions about the president’s possible visit to Ukraine came after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, led a congressional delegation of Democratic lawmakers in Kiev over the weekend to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Last week, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken visited Ukraine.

The president traveled to Warsaw, Poland, in March, following an emergency NATO summit.

During his visit, Biden stated that “they will not allow me to cross the border into Ukraine.”

Referring to Ukraine’s humanitarian crisis and devastation, Biden said last month, “Part of my frustration is that I don’t see it first hand like anywhere else.”

“They will, I understand, not allow me to cross the border and see what is happening in Ukraine,” Biden said.

It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.

Last month, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Kyiv. Videos shared by Ukraine’s Defense Ministry show Johnson walking along the streets of the capital, along with Zelensky, and talking to locals.

And in March, Polish Prime Minister Mateus Moravetsky traveled to Kyiv to meet with Czech Republic’s Petr Fialla and Slovenia’s Janez Jansa Zelensky and Prime Minister Denis Shamihal.

Also, U.S. diplomats returned to Ukraine last week – a move Biden administration officials say is “part of the US commitment to support Ukraine and return our diplomats to our embassy in Kiev as soon as possible.”

Pelosi met with the President of Poland after an amazing visit to Kiev

Meanwhile, the president last week requested $ 33 billion from Congress for additional security, military and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine.

The Biden administration is calling for নিরাপত্ত 20.4 billion in additional security assistance to Ukraine, including $ 5 billion in additional drawdown authority, $ 6 billion in the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, and েট 4 ​​billion in foreign military funding from the State Department.

The fund will provide additional artillery, armored vehicles, anti-armor and anti-air capabilities; Accelerated cyber capabilities and improved air defense systems; Assistance in clearing landmines, improvised explosive devices and other explosive remnants of war to deal with threats related to chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear components; And keep NATO in a “strong” security position.

On economic aid, the administration is calling for $ 8.5 billion in aid to help Ukraine respond to the “immediate crisis” and provide “basic civil services” with funding to ensure that the democratic government of Ukraine continues to function; To ensure that they can provide food, energy and healthcare to the Ukrainian people; Against Russian confusion and propaganda; And providing business assistance during the autumn harvest for the “purchase of natural gas” by the state power company of Ukraine to meet the demand of Ukraine.

The emergency supplement request comes after the Biden administration announced last month an additional 800 800 million in military aid to Ukraine, including heavy artillery and ammunition, as the country continues to defend itself against Russia’s multi-front war. The fund was in addition to the $ 800 million approval for arms, ammunition and other security assistance earlier this month.

The $ 1.6 billion approved by the president in April comes in addition to the 1 1 billion already sent to Ukraine by the Biden administration.