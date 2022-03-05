White House says COVID-19 money on ’empty’ as it ties approval to Ukraine aid



The White House has warned that funding for the supply of COVID-19 to the United States will soon begin to run out unless Congress approves more funding.

Officials say more money is needed to fund antibody treatment, preventative pills and testing sites.

“From COVID’s point of view, the bank account is empty,” said Natalie Quillian, deputy co-ordinator of COVID-19. “We are in talks with lawmakers about how we can secure funding, but it is urgently needed.” Some of its effects may be felt later this month.

“This is an urgent request and this puts us at risk in our fight against Covid,” White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie told reporters Friday.

A request sent to Congress from the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) calls for $ 22.5 million in immediate COVID-19 response, including a 10 10 billion request for assistance to Ukraine after the Russian invasion.

“I urge Congress to address these important and urgent needs as part of a broader public funding bill before the March 11 fund deadline,” OMB Acting Director Shalanda Young said in a letter on Wednesday. The evolving situation. ”

The Biden administration has warned that manufacturers of the COVID-19 test will begin slowing down rapid home production this month – unless the federal government signs a further purchase agreement.

The Health and Services Administration will not pay more to Congress this month to close COVID-19 treatment claims for uninsured individuals. The US government will end its supply of monoclonal antibodies in May.

“These resources are urgently needed to secure immediate delivery of highly effective oral antiviral treatments; to purchase monoclonal antibodies and pre-exposure prophylaxis; Vaccines that protect against future forms; to accelerate global immunization efforts and provide emergency humanitarian relief abroad; and for other purposes, “Young said.

If regulators make the Pfizer vaccine a three-dose rule for children under 5 years of age, or if they determine that children 5-11 years of age should be encouraged, the administration will need more money.

However, lawmakers have struggled to reach a spending agreement for the current fiscal year, and Republicans have expressed concern about how much money will be spent on epidemic relief.

When asked about the administration’s 22.5 billion request, Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby said Thursday, “Oh no, that’s too much.” “And secondly, we want to see how much money there is” which has not yet been spent from the previously approved COVID-19 fund.

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney and 35 other GOP senators wrote a letter to President Biden on Tuesday asking for a “full account” of how the government had already spent the funds it provided before approving the new money.

The president signed a $ 1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan into law last March without the support of Republicans.

Now, the White House says it is open to redistributing already-approved, unspent money – and potentially transferring the cost of shots and pills to insurers. However, it stressed that the priority must continue to meet needs.

“We have now come to terms with our urgent request, but we know more will be needed,” Quillian said.

Since the beginning of the epidemic. According to the Health and Human Services (HHS) table obtained by the Associated Press, COVID-19 relief bills contain $ 370 billion for public health programs, of which $ 355 billion is currently being spent, spent or pledged.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told her weekly news conference that “V 22 billion is absolutely necessary for COVID; in fact, we will probably need more as we need more therapy.”

According to the New York Times, Pelosi said he hoped Republicans would “see the wisdom of science in what we need to do in the case of Kovid.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.