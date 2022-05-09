White House says it has ‘not seen violence’ against Supreme Court justices, as protests erupt outside homes



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The White House said it had not “seen violence” against Supreme Court justices and insisted it did not “support” violence and vandalism in churches and conservative organizations, as protests continued over a draft opinion. Rowe vs. Wade.

On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie said the White House had made it “clear” that President Biden’s position was that “we should not see protests that take the form of violence, vandalism and threats to anyone.”

White House warns protesters: ‘Justice must be’ able ‘to work without’ anxiety ‘for’ personal safety ‘

“It has been his position for a long time for his entire career and continues to be his position,” Saki said.

Saki said, however, that they “did not see any violence or vandalism against the judges of the Supreme Court.”

“We’ve seen it in Catholic churches. It’s unacceptable. The president doesn’t support it,” Saki explained. “We’ve seen it in some conservative organizations. We don’t support it.”

He added: “We know the emotion. We understand the emotion. We understand the concern. But what is the position of the president, it should be peaceful – protest.”

Saki, at the beginning of the day, stressed that Biden “strongly believes in the constitutional right to protest.”

“But it should never include violence, threats or vandalism,” Saki tweeted. “Judges have an incredibly important role to play in our society and they need to be able to act without concern for their personal safety.”

According to Federal U.S. Code 1507, any person who “pickets or parades” with the intent to “interfere with, obstruct or obstruct the administration of justice, or to influence a judge, judge, witness, or court official” by a U.S. court or “such judge,” Near a building or residence occupied or used by a judge, witness, or court officer will be “fined, or” more than one year in prison, or both. “

Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online.

The “Ruth St. Us” group, named after the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, called on abortion supporters to gather outside the house “ready to overthrow the six extremist Catholic rocks” and “to stand in or out of the local Catholic Church.” “On Mother’s Day.

Saki said the White House “certainly does not advise anyone to break any law” and doubled the president’s position that “there is no room for violence, intimidation and intimidation in political discussions.”

“Yes, we are a country that promotes democracy and we must allow peaceful protests and protests in different parts of the country,” Saki said. “None of this should violate the law, no one is advising, and it should never resort to violence, threats, intimidation, size or shape. But that is our position and the position of the president.”

President Biden strongly condemns Molotov cocktail attack on Wisconsin anti-abortion group

Meanwhile, the “Shut Down DC” group is expected to protest outside the home of Justice Samuel Alito on Monday evening. Alito wrote the majority draft opinion, which was leaked to the public last week.

“It simply came to our notice then Rowe And Casey Should be dismissed, “Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the document, labeled” court opinion “for the case of Dobs v. Jackson Women’s Health Agency. Representative.”

Should Rowe vs. Wade be overturned, the decision on abortion would be left to the states.

Meanwhile, outside the country’s capital, a firefighter threw at least one Molotov cocktail at an office of the Wisconsin Family Action (WFA), a pro-life activist group. Police are investigating the incident as arson and have linked it to subsequent incidents from leaked draft comments.

The president has “strongly condemned” the attack and called it “political violence of any kind.”

Mother’s Day protests by abortion supporters show their ‘utter fragility’, faith leaders say

“Throughout his time in public life, the president has made it clear that Americans have a fundamental right to express themselves, whatever their views,” the White House said in a statement. “But that expression must be peaceful and free from attempts at violence, vandalism or intimidation.”