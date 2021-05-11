White House Says Undocumented Students Can Receive Pandemic Aid

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration mentioned on Tuesday that undocumented college students might obtain a number of the $36 billion in emergency stimulus help flowing to schools, reversing a Trump-era coverage that barred them from earlier rounds of funding that would assist cowl requirements.

Miguel Cardona, the schooling secretary, instructed reporters throughout a cellphone name on Monday {that a} ultimate rule issued via the Schooling Division wouldn’t require schools to contemplate college students’ immigration standing when figuring out their want for federal grants that would pay for fundamentals like meals and housing.

In response to the rule, the Biden administration decided that doing so would create “important extra roadblocks and delays” in issuing the grants.

“What it does is de facto simplify the definition of a scholar,” Mr. Cardona mentioned. “It makes it simpler for schools to manage this system and get cash within the arms of scholars sooner.”