World

White House splits from Democratic Party on blocking Russian oil imports; Pelosi says ‘ban it’

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
White House splits from Democratic Party on blocking Russian oil imports; Pelosi says ‘ban it’
Written by admin
White House splits from Democratic Party on blocking Russian oil imports; Pelosi says ‘ban it’

White House splits from Democratic Party on blocking Russian oil imports; Pelosi says ‘ban it’

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

On Thursday, the Biden administration split from its party, saying it was not in its “strategic interest” to block Russian oil imports because Moscow was pushing Ukrainian cities.

Earlier this week, GOP senators introduced legislation that would prevent the United States from importing more Russian oil in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s continued attacks on Ukraine.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

On March 3, 2022, Ukrainian troops near the recently collapsed bridge hit the target of a Russian missile near the Ukrainian city of Irpin.

On March 3, 2022, Ukrainian troops near the recently collapsed bridge hit the target of a Russian missile near the Ukrainian city of Irpin.
(Wolfgang Schwann / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

On Thursday, West Virginia Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin said he and Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski had won support on both sides of the isle for a separate bill that would call for a similar Russian oil embargo.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters Thursday, “I’m here for it. Ban it.” He added, however, that he would not support a move to resume drilling on federal land.

The United States and its Western allies have bombarded the Russian economy with crippling sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, Russian banks and social and government elites, including business and Putin.

Canada has gone one step further and announced this weekend that it will ban petroleum imports from Moscow in retaliation for Russia’s deadly attack, a move more easily conceivable in Ottawa because it has not imported crude oil from Russia since 2019.

READ Also  tokyo olympics vandana katariya 1st Indian women hockey player in olympics to hat trick in olympics

The United States imports most of its oil from Canada and Mexico, and Russia accounts for only 3% of all U.S. crude oil imports in 2021.

Despite the relatively low volume of petroleum imports, the White House did not mention oil import bans, citing concerns about rising pump prices.

Pipes for the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea gas pipeline are stored at the port of Mukran, near Sasnitz, Germany, on December 4, 2020.

Pipes for the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea gas pipeline are stored at the port of Mukran, near Sasnitz, Germany, on December 4, 2020.
(Stephen Sauer / DPA AP, via file)

Pelosi is in favor of banning all Russian oil imports into the United States

“Our goal and the president’s goal is to exert maximum influence on President Putin and Russia and to minimize the impact on us and our allies and partners,” White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie told reporters Thursday.

“We have no strategic interest in reducing the global supply of energy and this will increase the price of gas pumps for the American people,” he added. “And it’s as simple as raising the price of low supply, and that’s certainly a big reason for the president at the moment.”

Saki argued that the exclusion of oil imports could lead to a rise in global prices, which could have a detrimental effect, and could in fact bring more revenue for Putin.

It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.

Europe imports 40% of its energy demand from Russia, but top EU officials have argued that they do not need to block Putin’s oil imports in order to target Putin’s oil revenues.

READ Also  New York State Legislative redistricting maps pass in both houses

The EU joins its Western allies in imposing sanctions on Russia, including banning any shared technology to modernize its refining capacity with Russia.

In this photo, taken from a video released by the Russian Presidential Press Service, Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation in Moscow on February 24, 2022.

In this photo, taken from a video released by the Russian Presidential Press Service, Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation in Moscow on February 24, 2022.
(Russian Presidential Press Service via AP)

“These technologies are made in Europe, not easily installed by other suppliers worldwide,” European Energy Commissioner Qadri Simson told a committee of the European Parliament on Thursday.

“So we will see that over time the revenue from refined oil, which generated 24 billion euros in revenue for Russia in 2019, will decrease,” he said, noting that it would be difficult for Russia to refine its oil and become more expensive. .

#White #House #splits #Democratic #Party #blocking #Russian #oil #imports #Pelosi #ban

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Towns’ Three-Point Play Helps Wolves Edge Knicks – Gadget Clock

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment