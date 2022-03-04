White House splits from Democratic Party on blocking Russian oil imports; Pelosi says ‘ban it’



On Thursday, the Biden administration split from its party, saying it was not in its “strategic interest” to block Russian oil imports because Moscow was pushing Ukrainian cities.

Earlier this week, GOP senators introduced legislation that would prevent the United States from importing more Russian oil in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s continued attacks on Ukraine.

On Thursday, West Virginia Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin said he and Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski had won support on both sides of the isle for a separate bill that would call for a similar Russian oil embargo.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters Thursday, “I’m here for it. Ban it.” He added, however, that he would not support a move to resume drilling on federal land.

The United States and its Western allies have bombarded the Russian economy with crippling sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, Russian banks and social and government elites, including business and Putin.

Canada has gone one step further and announced this weekend that it will ban petroleum imports from Moscow in retaliation for Russia’s deadly attack, a move more easily conceivable in Ottawa because it has not imported crude oil from Russia since 2019.

The United States imports most of its oil from Canada and Mexico, and Russia accounts for only 3% of all U.S. crude oil imports in 2021.

Despite the relatively low volume of petroleum imports, the White House did not mention oil import bans, citing concerns about rising pump prices.

“Our goal and the president’s goal is to exert maximum influence on President Putin and Russia and to minimize the impact on us and our allies and partners,” White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie told reporters Thursday.

“We have no strategic interest in reducing the global supply of energy and this will increase the price of gas pumps for the American people,” he added. “And it’s as simple as raising the price of low supply, and that’s certainly a big reason for the president at the moment.”

Saki argued that the exclusion of oil imports could lead to a rise in global prices, which could have a detrimental effect, and could in fact bring more revenue for Putin.

Europe imports 40% of its energy demand from Russia, but top EU officials have argued that they do not need to block Putin’s oil imports in order to target Putin’s oil revenues.

The EU joins its Western allies in imposing sanctions on Russia, including banning any shared technology to modernize its refining capacity with Russia.

“These technologies are made in Europe, not easily installed by other suppliers worldwide,” European Energy Commissioner Qadri Simson told a committee of the European Parliament on Thursday.

“So we will see that over time the revenue from refined oil, which generated 24 billion euros in revenue for Russia in 2019, will decrease,” he said, noting that it would be difficult for Russia to refine its oil and become more expensive. .