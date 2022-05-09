White House warns protesters: Justices ‘must be able’ to do jobs without ‘concern’ for ‘personal safety’



The White House on Monday condemned the violent protests and vandalism and demanded that judges “be able to carry out their duties without concern for their personal safety” as the protests spread from church to Supreme Court judges’ homes over the weekend. A draft opinion indicating the High Court’s intention to dismiss Rowe v. Wade.

On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie said President Biden “strongly believes in the constitutional right to protest.”

President Biden strongly condemns Molotov cocktail attack on Wisconsin anti-abortion group

“But it should never include violence, threats or vandalism,” Saki tweeted. “Judges have an incredibly important role to play in our society and they need to be able to act without concern for their personal safety.”

According to Federal U.S. Code 1507, any person who “pickets or parades” with the intent to “interfere with, obstruct or obstruct the administration of justice, or to influence a judge, judge, witness, or court official” by a U.S. court or “such judge,” Near a building or residence occupied or used by a judge, witness, or court officer will be “fined, or” more than one year in prison, or both. ”

The “Ruth St. Us” group, named after the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, called on abortion supporters to gather outside the house “ready to overthrow the six extremist Catholic rocks” and “to stand in or out of the local Catholic Church.” “On Mother’s Day.

Meanwhile, the group “Shutdown DC” is expected to protest outside the home of Justice Samuel Alito on Monday evening. Alito wrote the majority draft opinion, which was leaked to the public last week.

“It simply came to our notice then Rowe And Casey Should be dismissed, “Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the document, labeled” court opinion “for the case of Dobs v. Jackson Women’s Health Agency. Representative.”

Should Rowe vs. Wade be overturned, the decision on abortion would be left to the states.

Mother’s Day protests by abortion supporters show their ‘utter fragility’, faith leaders say

Alito notes that at the time of Court Rowe’s decision, 30 states had active bans on abortion during pregnancy. Alito wrote in the draft opinion that Americans have “sharply conflicting views” on the issue.

“Some strongly believe that a human being can conceive and that abortion ends an innocent life. Others strongly believe that any provision of abortion invades a woman’s right to control her own body and prevents women from achieving full equality. Still others The third group believes that abortion should be allowed in certain circumstances but not in all situations, and has differing views on who should be subject to certain restrictions, “Alito wrote.

Meanwhile, outside the country’s capital, a firefighter threw at least one Molotov cocktail at an office of the Wisconsin Family Action (WFA), a pro-life activist group. Police are investigating the incident as arson and have linked it to subsequent incidents from leaked draft comments.

The president has “strongly condemned” the attack and called it “political violence of any kind.”

“Throughout his time in public life, the president has made it clear that Americans have a fundamental right to express themselves, whatever their views,” the White House said in a statement. “But that expression must be peaceful and free from attempts at violence, vandalism or intimidation.”

The Supreme Court acknowledged last week that “a copy of the draft opinion of a pending case” had been published.

Biden on Supreme Court leaked: Rock should not be overturned, ‘a woman’s right to choose is fundamental’

The High Court said in a statement that “judges promote draft opinions internally as a routine and essential part of the court’s confidential deliberate work.” “Although the document described in yesterday’s report is authentic, it does not represent a member’s final position on the court’s decision or the case.”

Roberts also issued a statement on Tuesday saying the court would “not be affected in any way” by the leak.

“The extent to which betrayal of court trust has undermined the integrity of our operation will not succeed,” the chief justice said. The work of the court will not be harmed in any way.