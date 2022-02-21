White House won’t say if Lia Thomas’ dominance changes Biden’s position on trans athletes in girls’ sports



The White House did not say whether President Biden changed his position on transgender athletes competing in women’s sports, dominated by Leah Thomas in NCAA women’s swimming.

Thomas, who previously competed in the men’s swimming team at the University of Pennsylvania, broke multiple records through gender reassignment and switching to the women’s team.

Last week, Thomas won the Ivy League Championship in three different events, breaking multiple records in the process.

Other UPenn swimmers and women’s sports lawyers have pointed to Thomas’ dominance in calling for stricter NCAA rules on transgender athletes in women’s sports competitions.

The White House did not return a request for comment from Gadget Clock Digital on whether the controversy surrounding Thomas had affected Biden’s position on transgender athletes competing in women’s sports.

During Biden’s 13 months in the White House, his administration has aggressively sought to ensure that biologically male athletes who are identified as transgender girls are allowed to compete in women’s athletics.

Biden campaigned for the passage of the Equality Act, which would amend the federal anti-discrimination law to make “gender identity” a protected category.

The bill would require schools across the country to biologically allow male athletes to compete in female athletics, who are identified as transgender girls.

Although the bill has not yet become law, the Biden administration seeks to meet many of its goals through executive action.

The Department of Justice and the Department of Education, in contrast to their Trump-era positions, have declared that transgender athletes are a violation of Title IX, which prevents them from competing in the gender they identify.