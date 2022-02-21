World

White House won’t say if Lia Thomas’ dominance changes Biden’s position on trans athletes in girls’ sports

White House won't say if Lia Thomas' dominance changes Biden's position on trans athletes in girls' sports
The Ivy League allows Leah Thomas to swim to the finals

Alliance for Defending Freedom spokeswoman Christiana Hallcomb and NCAA track and field contestant Chelsea Mitchell are reviewing Leah Thomas’ eligibility for the upcoming championship.

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The White House did not say whether President Biden changed his position on transgender athletes competing in women’s sports, dominated by Leah Thomas in NCAA women’s swimming.

Thomas, who previously competed in the men’s swimming team at the University of Pennsylvania, broke multiple records through gender reassignment and switching to the women’s team.

Last week, Thomas won the Ivy League Championship in three different events, breaking multiple records in the process.

Transling swimmer Leah Thomas, Isaac Henig Clover Ivy League Competition

Leah Thomas of Penn waits to swim in the heat of a qualifying 200-yard freestyle at the Ivy League Women's Swimming and Diving Championships at Harvard University, Friday, February 18, 2022, in Cambridge, Mass.

Leah Thomas of Penn waits to swim in the heat of a qualifying 200-yard freestyle at the Ivy League Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships at Harvard University, Friday, February 18, 2022, in Cambridge, Mass.
(AP Photo / Mary Shoalum)

Other UPenn swimmers and women’s sports lawyers have pointed to Thomas’ dominance in calling for stricter NCAA rules on transgender athletes in women’s sports competitions.

The White House did not return a request for comment from Gadget Clock Digital on whether the controversy surrounding Thomas had affected Biden’s position on transgender athletes competing in women’s sports.

During Biden’s 13 months in the White House, his administration has aggressively sought to ensure that biologically male athletes who are identified as transgender girls are allowed to compete in women’s athletics.

Biden executive order says schools should include transcrime athletes in girls’ sports

President Biden's administration is adamant about allowing transgender athletes to compete in girls' sports, despite concerns about fairness.

President Biden’s administration is adamant about allowing transgender athletes to compete in girls’ sports, despite concerns about fairness.
(Reuters)

Biden campaigned for the passage of the Equality Act, which would amend the federal anti-discrimination law to make “gender identity” a protected category.

The bill would require schools across the country to biologically allow male athletes to compete in female athletics, who are identified as transgender girls.

Although the bill has not yet become law, the Biden administration seeks to meet many of its goals through executive action.

The Department of Justice and the Department of Education, in contrast to their Trump-era positions, have declared that transgender athletes are a violation of Title IX, which prevents them from competing in the gender they identify.

