White Sox accuse Yankees Josh Donaldson of making racist ‘Jackie’ remark; MLB investigating

White Sox accuse Yankees Josh Donaldson of making racist ‘Jackie’ comment; MLB investigating



The Chicago White Sox on Saturday accused New York Yankees slugger Josh Donaldson of making racist remarks directed at Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson.

After the Yankees’ 6-5 win over New York, Anderson, who’s Black, stated Donaldson referred to him as “Jackie” through the sport, a reference to MLB legend Jackie Robinson.

“He simply made a disrespectful comment, you understand,” Anderson stated Told reporters. “Mainly, it was making an attempt to name me Jackie Robinson. Like, ‘What’s up, Jackie?’ I do not play that approach, I do not actually play.

“I wasn’t actually going to trouble anybody immediately, however he did remark, and you understand it was disrespectful, and I do not suppose it was referred to as for. Pointless.”

White Sox supervisor Tony La Rusa thought Donaldson’s feedback had been “racist.”

“It is simply as highly effective,” La Rusa stated.

Robinson was a six-time All-Star who broke the MLB colour barrier in 1947. He performed in six World Sequence and the league retired his forty second quantity for all groups. He was inducted into the Baseball Corridor of Fame in 1962.

Donaldson, who’s White, stated he jokingly referred to as Anderson “Jackie” after a 2019 Sports activities Illustrated interview prior to now the place Anderson stated he felt like “Jackie Robinson of immediately”.

“I don’t imply to suggest that any try to be racist by any means on this topic,” stated Donaldson. “After all, he thought it was disrespectful… and look, if he did, I apologize. I wasn’t making an attempt to do it anyway, and that is what occurred.”

Anderson stated Donaldson made the “Jackie” reference within the first inning earlier than the pair began jawing within the third. As Donaldson approaches the plate, the state of affairs escalates when White Sox catcher Yasmani faces Grandal Donaldson.

“Imagine me, you don’t need me to inform you what I instructed him,” Grendel instructed reporters.

Anderson then yells at Donaldson, telling some of his White Sox teammates to carry him again.

“This sport has gone by way of a time the place quite a bit of these feedback had been meant to be, and I feel we’ll recover from that,” Grandel added. “And that is simply unacceptable. I simply thought it was a minor damage, and I need to ensure I get my group again. There is not any method to will let you say that.”

Main League Baseball is investigating the incident.

Yankees supervisor Aaron Boone added, “I do know … some of it. I’ve to go deeper into it.”

The groups are scheduled to play in a doubleheader on Sunday, they may present the ultimate time within the common season.

The Related Press contributed to this report