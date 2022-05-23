White Sox’s Tim Anderson silences Yankees fans with home run: ‘Tell them to shut the f— up’

White Sox’s Tim Anderson silences Yankees fans with home run: ‘Inform them to shut the f— up’



Chicago White Sox star Tim Anderson bought the remaining phrase in opposition to the New York Yankees at the finish of their controversial weekend collection on Sunday night time.

Anderson hit a three-run home run by Yankees reliever Miguel Castro to push the White Sox lead 5-0 in the eighth inning and fully destroy Luis Severino’s powerful outing. As he circled the bases and headed for the home plate, Anderson was heard to say, “Inform them to cease.” He additionally informed Yankees fans to keep calm after the home run. He was met as quickly as he crossed the home.

Chicago gained the sport 5-0.

Severino was relieved in the eighth inning after holding Chicago goalless. The White Sox will hammer the bullpen of New York to win the sport.

The All-Star shortstop was at the middle of controversy on Saturday when he accused Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson of creating racist remarks throughout their sport.

Anderson, who’s Black, mentioned Donaldson referred to as him “Jackie” in the context of Jackie Robinson.

“He simply made a disrespectful comment, you realize,” Anderson mentioned Told reporters. “Mainly, it was attempting to name me Jackie Robinson. Like, ‘What’s up, Jackie?’ I do not play that means, I do not actually play.

The reason for Josh Donaldson’s “Jackie” remarks was “fully bullshit,” mentioned the White Sox pitcher.

“I wasn’t actually going to hassle anybody right now, however he did remark, and you realize it was disrespectful, and I do not suppose it was referred to as for. Pointless.”

Donaldson, who’s White, mentioned he jokingly referred to as Anderson “Jackie” after a 2019 Sports activities Illustrated interview in the previous the place Anderson mentioned he felt like “Jackie Robinson of right now”.

“I don’t imply to suggest that any try to be racist by any means on this topic,” mentioned Donaldson. “After all, he thought it was disrespectful… and look, if he did, I apologize. I wasn’t attempting to do it anyway, and that is what occurred.”

The MLB was investigating the incident.