Sports

White Sox’s Tim Anderson silences Yankees fans with home run: ‘Tell them to shut the f— up’

14 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
White Sox’s Tim Anderson silences Yankees fans with home run: ‘Tell them to shut the f— up’
Written by admin
White Sox’s Tim Anderson silences Yankees fans with home run: ‘Tell them to shut the f— up’

White Sox’s Tim Anderson silences Yankees fans with home run: ‘Inform them to shut the f— up’

NewYou may hear to the Gadget Clock article now!

Chicago White Sox star Tim Anderson bought the remaining phrase in opposition to the New York Yankees at the finish of their controversial weekend collection on Sunday night time.

Anderson hit a three-run home run by Yankees reliever Miguel Castro to push the White Sox lead 5-0 in the eighth inning and fully destroy Luis Severino’s powerful outing. As he circled the bases and headed for the home plate, Anderson was heard to say, “Inform them to cease.” He additionally informed Yankees fans to keep calm after the home run. He was met as quickly as he crossed the home.

Click on right here for extra sports activities protection on FOXNEWS.COM

Chicago White Sox 'Tim Anderson hit a three-run home run against New York Yankees relief pitcher Miguel Castro (30) in the eighth inning of a doubleheader second baseball game in New York on Sunday, May 22, 2022.

Chicago White Sox ‘Tim Anderson hit a three-run home run in opposition to New York Yankees reduction pitcher Miguel Castro (30) in the eighth inning of a doubleheader second baseball sport in New York on Sunday, Could 22, 2022.
(AP Picture / John Minchillo)

Chicago gained the sport 5-0.

Severino was relieved in the eighth inning after holding Chicago goalless. The White Sox will hammer the bullpen of New York to win the sport.

The All-Star shortstop was at the middle of controversy on Saturday when he accused Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson of creating racist remarks throughout their sport.

Anderson, who’s Black, mentioned Donaldson referred to as him “Jackie” in the context of Jackie Robinson.

READ Also  NFL legend Michael Irvin explains why Tom Brady's quick return wasn't so surprising

“He simply made a disrespectful comment, you realize,” Anderson mentioned Told reporters. “Mainly, it was attempting to name me Jackie Robinson. Like, ‘What’s up, Jackie?’ I do not play that means, I do not actually play.

Chicago White Sox 'Tim Anderson reacts to the crowd while running the base after hitting a three-run home run to New York Yankees relief pitcher Miguel Castro in the eighth inning of a doubleheader second baseball game, Sunday, May 22, 2022, New York.

Chicago White Sox ‘Tim Anderson reacts to the crowd whereas operating the base after hitting a three-run home run to New York Yankees reduction pitcher Miguel Castro in the eighth inning of a doubleheader second baseball sport, Sunday, Could 22, 2022, New York.
(AP Picture / John Minchillo)

The reason for Josh Donaldson’s “Jackie” remarks was “fully bullshit,” mentioned the White Sox pitcher.

“I wasn’t actually going to hassle anybody right now, however he did remark, and you realize it was disrespectful, and I do not suppose it was referred to as for. Pointless.”

Donaldson, who’s White, mentioned he jokingly referred to as Anderson “Jackie” after a 2019 Sports activities Illustrated interview in the previous the place Anderson mentioned he felt like “Jackie Robinson of right now”.

“I don’t imply to suggest that any try to be racist by any means on this topic,” mentioned Donaldson. “After all, he thought it was disrespectful… and look, if he did, I apologize. I wasn’t attempting to do it anyway, and that is what occurred.”

May 22, 2022; The Bronx, New York, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) prepares for the leadoff in the second game of the doubleheader against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

Could 22, 2022; The Bronx, New York, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) prepares for the leadoff in the second sport of the doubleheader in opposition to the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.
(Wendell Cruise – USA As we speak Sports activities)

The MLB was investigating the incident.

READ Also  Maikel Franco has 4 hits, drives in 5 as Nationals trounce Braves


#White #Soxs #Tim #Anderson #silences #Yankees #fans #home #run #shut

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment