World

White Woman in Alleged Racist Arlo Hotel Confrontation Offered Deal – Gadget Clock

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
White Woman in Alleged Racist Arlo Hotel Confrontation Offered Deal – Gadget Clock
Written by admin
White Woman in Alleged Racist Arlo Hotel Confrontation Offered Deal – Gadget Clock

White Woman in Alleged Racist Arlo Hotel Confrontation Offered Deal – Gadget Clock

White Woman in Alleged Racist Arlo Hotel Confrontation Offered Deal – Gadget Clock

The California woman charged with a hate crime for allegedly wrongly accusing a Black teen of taking her phone at a Manhattan hotel in December 2020 and grabbing at him as he tried to leave has been offered a plea deal, the district attorney’s office said Monday.

Miya Ponsetto had pleaded not guilty last summer to charges including unlawful imprisonment as a hate crime, aggravated harassment and child endangerment in the fray that unfolded at the Arlo Hotel with then-14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr.

Video shows her grabbing at him as he tried to get away. Her phone was found soon afterward in an Uber.

Under the agreement revealed Monday, Ponsetto would have to plead guilty to that felony hate crime charge, the top count against her. She’d then be required to lead a “law-abiding life” for the next two years, which includes compliance with California probation officers, and continue to receive counseling.

If she does that successfully, the Manhattan district attorney’s office said it would agree to her withdrawing the plea to the felony charge in exchange for a second-degree aggravated harassment guilty plea, which is a misdemeanor. She also wouldn’t be subject to any additional jail time, according to the deal.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Ponsetto or her attorneys are considering the officer. Her case has been adjourned until mid-April.

The Piru woman was arrested in January 2021 on other charges in connection with the confrontation involving Harrold Jr. She initially seemed to apologize but later backed off in a tense interview on a morning CBS news show.

READ Also  Pakistan Prime Minister's residence given on rent Imran will stay in office

The teenager’s family previously filed a lawsuit against Ponsetto and the hotel, alleging racial profiling. It alleged he was “violently accosted” by Ponsetto and that hotel manager Chad Nathan helped her and demanded that the teenager turn over his phone for inspection. The lawsuit’s status wasn’t immediately clear Monday.

The hotel has since apologized to the teenager and his father, a noted jazz musician, for the “inexcusable experience” they endured.

The parents of the Black teenager falsely accused of stealing a woman’s phone are demanding action. They’re now calling for a boycott of the hotel where it happened. Gadget Clock’s Gus Rosendale reports.

#White #Woman #Alleged #Racist #Arlo #Hotel #Confrontation #Offered #Deal #NBC #York

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  CDC to announce eased COVID-19 mask guidelines on Friday

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment