Whitey Bulger’s nephew played key role in Hunter Biden’s Chinese business ventures



Jim Bulger, nephew of James “White” Bulgar, was a business associate of Hunter Biden and appears to have played a key role in several of his Chinese business ventures, according to emails received and reviewed by Gadget Clock Digital.

Whiteie Bulgar was a notorious Boston crime boss who became one of the most wanted fugitives in the country after fleeing Boston in late 1994. He was arrested in 2011. Bulgar was serving a life sentence for 11 murders and other crimes when he died in prison in October 2018.

In addition to being Whitey’s nephew, Jim Bulgar is the son of William “Billy” Bulgar, who served as president of the Massachusetts State Senate for eight years. Billy Bulgar was an ally of John Kerry when he served in the Senate. Rosemont Seneca co-founded with Kerry’s stepfather, Christopher Heinz, Hunter Biden, and Devon Archer.

Biden writes college recommendation letter for son of Hunter’s Chinese business partner, releases emails

Jim Bulger has served as chairman of Boston-based Thornton Group LLC – a firm that joined forces with Hunter Biden’s Rosemont Seneca and launched a joint venture with Chinese investment firm Bohai Capital to create a BHR partner. The BHR partner is regulated by Bank of China Limited.

An email dated January 27, 2014, with the subject line: “Meeting with the Chinese Ambassador,” Bulgar advises himself, Hunter Biden, and his Rosemont Seneca co-founder, Devon Archer, to “meet with the Chinese Ambassador in DC to talk about those funds.”

Bulgar forwarded an email from his colleague, Mike Leonard of the Thornton Group.

“Please read the document Lenny sent me today, you’ll find it below,” Bulgar wrote to Biden and Archer. “A US embassy staffer met with the former CEO of the Bah বাহ’ ফ Fund in 2008 and wrote a report on the meeting.”

Bulgar writes that it is “quite interesting that someone from the embassy in Beijing would be interested in the native Bohai PE fund.”

“I thought you should see it,” Bulgar wrote. “I still believe it would be best to have a meeting with the ambassador early next week if possible. I hope this is not the case.[sic] It’s a ** pain. “

It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. At the request of the meeting, Joe Biden was serving as the Vice President of the United States.

Another email dated May 23, 2014, shows Bulgar’s writing to Hunter Biden and Archer.

“Gentlemen, during the weekly BHR call last night, Lindsay Jonathan was excluded and the whole China team was informed that the message was conveyed to both of you during the morning call with Lindsay,” he wrote. “It was very clear to everyone on the phone that signing an investment agreement with Gouxin or BOC or PICC was task number 1.”

The Hunter Biden Associate text hints at the pressure to ‘engage the jockey’, making it look like a ‘real family business’

The BOC is probably referring to the Bank of China. PICC is probably referring to China’s People’s Insurance Company.

Bulgar goes on to say that he was asked to discuss “the needs of a contracted Chinese anchor investor.”

In that email, Bulgar further suggested that Biden and Archer Thornton’s other collaborator, Mike Leonard, discuss “high-level research” on “KAZ / Sino Energy Business” so that they can “review both.”

In addition to his own business dealings, Hunter also involved Bulgar in his family business. Gadget Clock Digital reported last October that John Owens, who is married to President Biden’s younger sister Valerie Biden Owens, reached out to Hunter in May 2014 to help him get a business license to expand his telemedicine company in China, saying it needed to happen. “Saved very quickly.”

Owens, who accompanied Jack, emailed Hunter Biden on May 9, 2014, informing him that his company, Medigide America, and Medigide Insurance Services International (MISI), had reached a “critical stage” in negotiations with a China-based insurance company. But he said he would not be able to “seal the deal” without a “Chinese business license”.

“The pressure of time is very tight, as well as the fact that we don’t have one yet has created a bit of credibility in the minds of the company. It all translates to the need for a business license and is secured very quickly,” Owens wrote. “While this may seem like a mundane task, I realize that things like a business license can take a long time ….. we don’t have the time.”

Within an hour, Hunter forwarded the email to him and returned to Bulgaria. Michael Lin, a Taiwanese-American businessman who was involved in a non-profit organization affiliated with a group known to support the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), was also copied in the email.

“Check out the email below. It came from my Uncle Jack. Can we help him speed it up? Time is of the essence here,” Hunter wrote.

Joe Biden’s brother-in-law asks Hunter Biden to help secure a business license in China, emails show

Bulgar responded the next morning, saying he would discuss with Lin how they could “help.” Three days later, Bulgar sent an email to Hunter saying, “Michael and I made a call with Jack this morning. I think we have a solution for Hi.[s] China is the problem. “

“Michael and Runn are researching reggae and law right now but our Thornton WOFE would probably be okay to use for the Jack Company,” Bulgar continued. When he mentions “WOFE”, he is probably referring to the Thornton Group’s wholly foreign-owned enterprise, Bulgar and Lynn co-founded.

It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. However, MediGuide’s website states that it has entered into an agreement with AnyHealth Shanghai, which will “legally represent MediGuide International LLC in China.”

Hunter seems to have been aware that Bulgar was the nephew of the infamous mobster.

A 2011 email, obtained by Gadget Clock Digital, shows one of Hunter’s business associates a news article about the 2011 arrest of Whitey Bulgar to Hunter, his Rosemont Senses co-founders Devon Archer and Eric Schwerin, with the subject line: “Jim’s Uncle …”.

Bulgar did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

Hunter has been under federal investigation since 2018 for his “tax matters,” according to a source familiar with the matter.

Gadget Clock first reported in December 2020 that the Biden Grand Jury was a subject / target of the investigation, a well-established government source told Gadget Clock. According to the source, a “target” means “a high probability that a person has committed a crime”, while a “subject” is someone whom you “certainly do not know” has committed a crime. ‘

Hunter Biden’s federal investigation was predicted by suspicious activity reports (SARs) regarding suspicious foreign transactions.

Another source familiar with the investigation told Gadget Clock in December 2020 that the SARs were about funding “China and other foreign countries”.

An official from the Treasury Department, who did not comment on the investigation, spoke at length about SARs, telling Gadget Clock that SARs are filed by financial institutions “if there is anything in common about a particular transaction.”

The official told Gadget Clock that just filing a SAR does not mean that a criminal act has been committed, or that regulations have been violated, but instead, the flag gives that a transaction is not “normal” for the customer. The official noted, however, that an SAR could be part of a money laundering or tax investigation.

Meanwhile, the grand jury is continuing to investigate Hunter Biden’s international business dealings এমনকি even after paying tax liability after announcing an investigation into his “tax matters.”

Hunter Biden, just weeks after the 2020 presidential election, released a statement acknowledging his “tax investigation” into the federal investigation.

“I take this issue very seriously, but I am confident that a professional and purposeful review of these issues will prove that I have managed my case legally and properly, with the benefit of professional tax advisors,” Biden said in a December 2020 statement.