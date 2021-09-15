Whitney Houston’s 1992 blockbuster film The Bodyguard is being remade

The late Whitney Houston is best known as a singer who penned the hit tunes I Wanna Dance With Somebody and Saving All My Love for You.

But in 1992 the beauty also starred in a blockbuster film with Kevin Costner: The Bodyguard, which spawned the hit song I’ll Always Love You.

And it was claimed by Variety on Wednesday that The Inheritance’s Tony-nominated playwright, with writer Matthew Lopez, will be making a remake of the film.

The Bodyguard is about Frank Farmer (Costner), the bodyguard of a former United States Secret Service agent, who is hired to rescue legendary singer Rachel Marrone (Houston) from a stalker.

On the way, the two fall in love.

The new film is said to be ‘inspired’ by Whitney and Kevin’s romantic drama.

Lawrence Kasdan of Kasdan Pictures is producing the film along with Dan Lin and Jonathan Erich of Rideback.

Plot: The Bodyguard is about a former United States Secret Service agent made up of bodyguard Frank Farmer (Costner), who is hired to rescue legendary singer Rachel Marrone (Houston) from a stalker. On the way both fall in love

Kasdan was the original writer-producer.

He wrote the screenplay in the mid-1970s, which was set for Steve McQueen and Diana Ross, but it failed.

The new project is being discussed since 2011 but it never took off.

Casting won’t be easy as Houston not only looked great on screen, but she also had a loud voice.

The Good Ones: Fans on Social Media Are Pushing for Beyoncé or Rihanna to Play Costner with Ryan Reynolds in the Leading Role

She’ll be a fresh voice: also manned by Channing Tatum and Cardi B (pictured)

And Kevin has the movie star appeal that has made many movies like Bull Durham and Field of Dreams into mega hits.

It is sometimes thought that Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson may play the lead roles.

Also released by Channing Tatum and Cardi B.

Lately, fans on social media have been pushing for Beyoncé or Rihanna to play the lead with Ryan Reynolds in the role of Costner.

Lopez is currently co-writing the musical adaptation of the classic film Some Like It Hot, which starred Marilyn Monroe.