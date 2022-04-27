WHO: 1 child has died in mystery liver disease outbreak



The World Health Organization says an outbreak of a mysterious liver disease affecting children in Europe and the United States has killed at least one person.

The UN health agency said late Saturday that it had so far received reports of at least 169 cases of “acute hepatitis of unknown origin” from a dozen countries.

These cases were reported in children aged one month to 16 years and in 17 of those who fell ill in need of a liver transplant. The WHO did not say in which country the deaths occurred.

The first case was recorded in Britain, where 114 children fell ill.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said in a statement that it was “unclear” whether there was an increase in hepatitis cases or an increase in awareness of hepatitis cases that occurred at the expected rate.

Experts say the cases may be linked to a virus commonly associated with colds and coughs, but more research is under way.

“Although the adenovirus is a probable cause, investigations are under way for an effective agent,” the WHO said, adding that at least 74 cases had been identified. At least 20 children tested positive for coronavirus.

The WHO says affected countries are increasing their surveillance for pediatric hepatitis.