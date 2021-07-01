WHO and it’s approach towards Delta Variant and Coronavirus

After the methods adopted by the WHO in the beginning of the corona virus, now different things are coming out from within the organization regarding the delta variant. In such a situation, what to guess, it seems very difficult.

New Delhi. The initial response of the World Health Organization (WHO) to the corona virus epidemic that shook the world is known to all, in which it took a long time to understand the whole matter. And then after a long time it declared it a global pandemic. But now once again it seems that the WHO is adopting its old approach regarding the delta variant of the corona virus as two contradictory statements have come out from the organization within a week.

In fact, during a press conference held in Geneva last Friday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus issued a warning regarding the delta variant of Corona. He said, “I know there is a lot of concern about the delta variant globally and the WHO is also concerned about it.”

Regarding the Delta variant first found in India, he said, “Delta is the most widespread of the variants identified so far and has been identified in at least 85 countries and is reaching that population very rapidly.” Who didn’t get the vaccine.”

He expressed concern that as social measures and public health services have been relaxed in many countries, “we are beginning to see a rapid spread of infection around the world. More cases mean more hospitalizations.” Recruitment and this will again put pressure on the health system and health workers, which will increase the risk of life.”

He added that new variants of the corona were feared and would continue to come, “because that’s what viruses do, they get better – but we can prevent them from spreading by preventing them from spreading.”

At the same time, Maria van Kerkhove, technical head of Kovid-19 at WHO, gave a stern warning saying that the delta variant is a very dangerous virus and spreads faster than the alpha variant. There has been an intensification of activity in places and the delta variant is spreading rapidly among people who have not been vaccinated. He suggested that in such a situation, the corona vaccine is very effective and it prevents death from severe disease, as well as from the delta variant.

Now if we talk about the latest contradiction, WHO Chief Scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan told NDTV that the delta variant of the corona virus is currently not a ‘worrying variant’ for WHO and the number of people infected with it is still low.

He further said that it is very important to understand that we do not need to worry about every new mutation-variant because it is inevitable in the evolution of any virus.

However, he said that the WHO is not worried about Delta Plus ie AY1 because it collects global data and not for any one or two countries. It may be that a variant is more dangerous for one country and not for another, but at present it is not a matter of concern for WHO.