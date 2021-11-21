Who, and Where, Is Chinese Tennis Star Peng Shuai?

One simple question has caught the attention of the sports world and the White House, the United Nations and others:

Where is Peng Shui?

The Chinese tennis star disappeared from public view a few weeks ago after she accused a top Chinese leader of sexual harassment this month, raising global concerns for her safety. Later that weekend, the editor of a Communist Party-controlled newspaper posted a video clip of Ms. Peng eating at a restaurant and attending a tennis event in Beijing.

Steve Simon, a senior official in women’s tennis, said watching the video was “positive”, but said he doubted Ms. Peng was making free decisions. China’s dictatorial government has a long history of treating people who threaten to erode public confidence in its senior party leaders.

With just a few months to go before Beijing hosts the 2022 Winter Olympics, Ms. Peng’s case could be another point of tension in China’s increasingly strained relations with the wider world.

Who is Ms. Peng?

Peng Shui, 35, whose family name is pronounced “Pung” and whose name ends with the rhyme “why” – is a three-time Olympian whose tennis career began two decades ago.