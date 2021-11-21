Who, and Where, Is Chinese Tennis Star Peng Shuai?
One simple question has caught the attention of the sports world and the White House, the United Nations and others:
Where is Peng Shui?
The Chinese tennis star disappeared from public view a few weeks ago after she accused a top Chinese leader of sexual harassment this month, raising global concerns for her safety. Later that weekend, the editor of a Communist Party-controlled newspaper posted a video clip of Ms. Peng eating at a restaurant and attending a tennis event in Beijing.
Steve Simon, a senior official in women’s tennis, said watching the video was “positive”, but said he doubted Ms. Peng was making free decisions. China’s dictatorial government has a long history of treating people who threaten to erode public confidence in its senior party leaders.
With just a few months to go before Beijing hosts the 2022 Winter Olympics, Ms. Peng’s case could be another point of tension in China’s increasingly strained relations with the wider world.
Who is Ms. Peng?
Peng Shui, 35, whose family name is pronounced “Pung” and whose name ends with the rhyme “why” – is a three-time Olympian whose tennis career began two decades ago.
After winning the doubles crown at Wimbledon with Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan in February 2014, Ms. Peng became the world number one in doubles, becoming the first Chinese player, male or female, to reach the top rank. Singles or doubles. She and Ms. Hussey also won the 2014 French Open doubles title.
2016 and 2017 saw the resurgence of her double career. But in 2018, she was banned from professional sports for six months, with a three-month suspension, after she was found to have tried to use “coercion” and financial incentives to change. Wimbledon double partner after sign-in deadline. She has not competed professionally since early 2020.
Why did she disappear?
Late in the evening on November 2, Ms. Peng posted a long note on the Chinese social platform Weibo that spread on the Chinese Internet.
In the posting, she accused Zhang Gaoli, 75, a former deputy premier, of inviting her to his home three years ago and having sex with her. “That afternoon, I initially did not consent,” she wrote. “I was crying all the time.”
She and Mr. Zhang started the relationship with consent, if in dispute, she wrote. Mr. Zhang served on the Standing Committee of the Politburo, China’s highest governing body, from 2012 to 2017.
Within minutes, censors scrutinized Ms. Peng’s account on the Chinese Internet. A digital blackout has been going on since then over her allegations.
Women in China who come forward as victims of sexual harassment and poaching have long faced censorship and pushback. But Ms. Peng’s account, which has not been confirmed, is the first to implicate a high-level Communist Party leader, so officials may have been working harder to calm all discussion of the issue, even blocking it online at one point. Finds the word “tennis”.
How did the world respond?
Censorship would have been successful if Mr Simon, head of the Women’s Tennis Association, had not called on Beijing on November 14 to investigate Ms Peng’s allegations and stop trying to bury her case.
Confrontation with China has had a significant impact on other sports organizations. But Mr Simon told CNN that the WTA was ready to take its business out of China over the issue.
Fellow tennis veterans – including Naomi Osaka, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal and Billy Jean King on the list so far – have spoken out in support of Ms. Peng. Spanish soccer star Gerard Pique Posted to his 20 million Twitter followers with the hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai.
The Biden administration and the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs have joined Beijing in calling for the release of Ms. Peng.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) initially said it was satisfied with the report, but later suggested that it was engaged in “quiet diplomacy” to resolve the situation. In an interview with Reuters, the committee’s longest-serving member, Dick Pound, said he doubted the issue would cancel the Winter Games. But he can’t deny it, he said.
“If left unmanaged, they can be left astray and lose the right path,” Mr Pound told reporters.
On Saturday, the Wall Street Journal published an essay by Annes Canter, head of the Boston Celtics, in which she called for the winter game to be moved from Beijing. Mr Kanter has been sharply critical of the Chinese government’s policies Tibet, Xinjiang, Hong Kong And Taiwan.
In response, the streaming partner of the National Basketball Association of China pulled the Celtics Games off its platform.
“All the gold medals in the world, your values and your principles are not worth selling to the Chinese Communist Party,” Mr. Canter wrote in the journal.
What has China said?
Nothing. Not officially, at least.
Instead, China’s state-run news agency and its staff are the only semi-official voices in the country. Notably, they are doing so on Twitter, which is blocked in China. Their message appears to be specifically aimed at convincing the wider world.
First, a Chinese state broadcaster Posted an email on Twitter, Written in English and credited to Ms. Peng, who denied the assault charge and said she was just “resting at home.” Mr Simon dismissed the email as a “fake” and said it had raised concerns about the tennis star’s safety.
Subsequently, Hu Zhijin, editor-in-chief of the state-controlled newspaper Global Times, began sharing videos showing Ms. Peng with her 450,000 Twitter followers.
In Mr. Hussein First Twitter comment on this topicHe asserted that his confession had been obtained through torture, and that his confession had been obtained through torture.
On Saturday, Mr. Hu posted two video clips that he said he had “acquired.”
In one clip, a man is talking to a woman who looks like Ms. Peng in a restaurant when he asks, “Tomorrow is November 20, isn’t it?” Another woman at the table corrects him, saying tomorrow is the 21st. Ms. Peng agrees.
The man is Zhang Junhui, the executive of the China Open tennis tournament.
On Sunday, Mr. Hu posted another clip, shot by a Global Times employee, showing Ms. Peng at the opening ceremony of a tennis tournament in Beijing. Zhang Junhui appears to be standing to the right of Ms. Peng.
The China Open posted photos of the same event on its Webo account on Sunday. The photos show Ms. Peng waving to the crowd and handing out autographs of tennis balls, although her name is not in the post. The post has since been deleted.
Mr Hu has not shared any of these videos on Weibo, where he has 24 million followers.
In a statement, WTA’s Mr Simon said the clips alone were “insufficient” to prove that Ms. Peng did not have to face coercion.
“Our relations with China are at a crossroads,” he said.
