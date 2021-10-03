WHO Arbaaz Trader Arrested by NCB: WHO Arbaaz Trader Arrested by NCB who spread rumors of having an affair with Alaya F: Who is Arbaaz Merchant, who took Shah Rukh’s son Aryan to a rev party

Currently Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is in the headlines and the reason is the rave party on the cruise on Saturday evening. Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been arrested in the NCB raid at the cruise party and a total of eight names have been revealed, including Arbaaz Merchant. Arbaaz Seth Merchant is the one with whom Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alia Furniturewala (Alaya F) is associated.



The names of the 8 persons arrested in this case are as follows-

1. Munmun Dhamecha

2. Nupur Sarika

3. Ismit Singh

4. Mohak Jaswal

5. Vikrant Chokar

6. Gomit Chopra

7. Aryan Khan

8. Arbaaz Seth merchant

Arbaaz Merchant has good friendships with many celebrity kids. While Alia was studying in New York, news came that she was dating Arbaaz. A few photos surfaced on real social media, followed by rumors of their dating.

Mumbai Drugs Party Inside Cruise Video

However, the news that actress Alia Bal Thackeray’s granddaughter Aishwarya Thackeray is dating ‘Jawani Diwani’ has been circulating for a long time. By the way, in an interview, Alia had just told Aishwarya that she was her best friend.

Arbaaz Merchant, who was arrested by the NCB, is also an actor and is said to have a very good friendship with Aryan Khan. According to the information received, Arbaaz had taken Aryan to this rave party. Apart from this, Mohak, Nupur and Gomit are residents of Delhi. Mohak and Nupur are fashion designers. Nupur came to Mumbai with Gomit. Gomit is a hair stylist.

It is said that the drugs on the cruise were hidden in the handles of women’s purses, in the stitches of their pants, in the stitches of their underwear, and in their collars, which contain a variety of drugs.