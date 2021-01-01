Who are Major Aina Rana: BRO Latest News: Major Aaina Rana, the first woman military officer to command a road construction company under BRO

Major Aina Rana has become the first woman military officer to head the Road Construction Company (RCC) under the Border Road Organization (BRO). Major Aina has been given the responsibility of road connectivity on the Indo-China border in the challenging Himalayan region. Major Aina Rana, a native of Pathankot in Punjab, has joined the BRO after 9 years of service in the Indian Army.

This decision to give women an important role is seen as the BRO’s commitment to women’s empowerment and promotion. The BRO is a road construction executive in India that provides assistance to the Indian Armed Forces and is a part of it. BRO develops and maintains a network of roads in the border areas of India and in friendly neighboring countries.

In early April this year, the road construction company was headed by Vaishali S Hiwase, a resident of Wardha in Maharashtra. She was the first female commanding officer of the BRO to be appointed to the post.

Construction of roads on the northern and northeastern border

The Border Roads Organization is simultaneously focusing on the northern and northeastern borders. The organization is working on a construction plan (LTRoWP) for the overall development of roads in the border areas. Work is underway for long term role creation (improvement) in five years (2018-23). The length of 272 roads to be constructed under it is 14,269.31 km. Besides, 4 bridges will also be constructed.

What is BRO?

The BRO was established on 7 May 1960 during the tenure of the country’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. The main objective of creating this organization was to build such basic infrastructure on the borders of India and in remote areas where resources are not easily accessible after independence, so that the Indian Army can reach here and keep these areas safe. Can you