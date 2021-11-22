Who Are the Ahmaud Arbery Murder Defendants?

Ahmaud Arbery The three men charged with murder are Gregory McMichael, 65; His 35-year-old son, Travis McMillan; And his neighbor, William Bryan, 52.

Gregory McMillan is a former police officer and investigator at the local district attorney’s office – some have argued that he was helped to avoid arrest immediately after the shooting. During his bond hearing, the plaintiffs played a recording of a voice mail message that he had left Jackie Johnson, a former district attorney, shortly after the shooting, to seek her advice.

Travis McMillan, a former member of the U.S. Coast Guard, told the court last week that he had been charged with felony criminal mischief. Arberry.

In the months leading up to the shooting, he became increasingly concerned about property crimes in their generally quiet neighborhood of Satila Shores outside of Brunswick, Ga. On New Year’s Day, he reported to police that a Smith & Wesson 9-millimeter pistol had been stolen from his unlocked Ford pickup truck.