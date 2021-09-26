Who are the Canadians detained after Ms. Meng’s arrest?
For more than 1,000 days, two Canadian men held in China have been in separate prisons. He has been accused of espionage, forced to go months without evidence, and visits of diplomats. Despite calls around the world for his release, he has awaited his cases through China’s opaque legal system.
The men – Michael Kovrig, a former diplomat, and Michael Spavor, an entrepreneur – were once relatively low-profile expatriates working in Asia. He has become a symbol of the consequences of Beijing’s increasingly aggressive foreign policy, his detention widely regarded as retaliation for the arrest of Meng Wanzhou.
In August, a court in northeastern China, where Mr Spavor lives, sentenced him to 11 years in prison after finding him guilty of espionage. Mr. Kovrig awaits sentencing.
During his detention, Mr. Kovrig, who worked for a non-profit organisation, was locked in a small prison cell in Beijing and questioned repeatedly. He told his family that during his captivity, his diet had at times been limited to rice and steamed vegetables.
Chinese officials have kept Mr Kovrig so isolated that he was not aware of the details of the coronavirus pandemic until October, his wife Vina Nadjibullah said, when Canadian diplomats informed him during a virtual visit.
“He is remarkably resilient, but his condition is difficult to bear,” Ms Nadjibullah said in an interview. “We are concerned about the toll it is taking on his mental health.”
The businessman Mr. Spavor made a career out of doing business with North Korea. He helped organize a trip to North Korea by retired basketball player Mr. Rodman in 2013 and then a second visit the following year. Mr. Spavor’s company, the Paektu Cultural Exchange, posted a photo in 2013 showing Mr. Spavor with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Mr. Kim’s yacht.
In Canada, where the detention of “two Michaels” has been front-page news for months, the crisis has sparked widespread anger and underscored the country’s weakness in the face of a rising superpower.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has repeatedly criticized China’s handling of the case and called for the release of Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor.
Ms Nadjibullah said Mr Kovrig was spending time in his cell doing exercises and reading letters from family members. He has also found solace in books such as Nelson Mandela’s autobiography, “Long Walk to Freedom.”
While Mr Kovrig and Mr Spavor have been given minimal contact with the outside world, Ms Meng has faced few such restrictions. She’s free to take private painting lessons and shop, and that was before the pandemic enabled Attend concerts by Chinese singers, although she is required to wear a GPS tracker.
