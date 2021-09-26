Who are the Canadians detained after Ms. Meng’s arrest?

For more than 1,000 days, two Canadian men held in China have been in separate prisons. He has been accused of espionage, forced to go months without evidence, and visits of diplomats. Despite calls around the world for his release, he has awaited his cases through China’s opaque legal system.

The men – Michael Kovrig, a former diplomat, and Michael Spavor, an entrepreneur – were once relatively low-profile expatriates working in Asia. He has become a symbol of the consequences of Beijing’s increasingly aggressive foreign policy, his detention widely regarded as retaliation for the arrest of Meng Wanzhou.

In August, a court in northeastern China, where Mr Spavor lives, sentenced him to 11 years in prison after finding him guilty of espionage. Mr. Kovrig awaits sentencing.

During his detention, Mr. Kovrig, who worked for a non-profit organisation, was locked in a small prison cell in Beijing and questioned repeatedly. He told his family that during his captivity, his diet had at times been limited to rice and steamed vegetables.