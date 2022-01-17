Who betrayed Anne Frank? Cold case team says it has the answer





AMSTERDAM (AP) — A chilly case team that combed by proof for 5 years in a bid to unravel certainly one of World Conflict II’s enduring mysteries has reached what it calls the “almost certainly situation” of who betrayed Jewish teenage diarist Anne Frank and her household.

Their answer, outlined in a brand new e-book referred to as “The Betrayal of Anne Frank A Cold Case Investigation,” by Canadian tutorial and creator Rosemary Sullivan, is that it might have been a distinguished Jewish notary referred to as Arnold van den Bergh, who disclosed the secret annex hiding place of the Frank household to German occupiers to save lots of his family from deportation and homicide in Nazi focus camps.

“We’ve investigated over 30 suspects in 20 totally different eventualities, leaving one situation we wish to confer with as the almost certainly situation,” mentioned movie maker Thijs Bayens, who had the thought to place collectively the chilly case team, that was led by retired FBI agent Vincent Pankoke, to forensically study the proof.

Bayens was fast so as to add that, “we don’t have 100% certainty.”

“There is no such thing as a smoking gun as a result of betrayal is circumstantial,” Bayens informed The Related Press on Monday.

The Franks and 4 different Jews hid in the annex, reached by a secret staircase hidden behind a bookcase, from July 1942 till they have been found in August 1944 and deported to focus camps.

Solely Anne’s father, Otto Frank, survived the conflict. Anne and her sister died in the Bergen-Belsen focus camp. Anne was 15.

The diary Anne wrote whereas in hiding was printed after the conflict and have become a logo of hope and resilience that has been translated into dozens of languages and browse by tens of millions.

However the identification of the one who gave away the location of their hiding place has at all times remained a thriller, regardless of earlier investigations.

The team’s findings counsel that Otto Frank was certainly one of the first to listen to about the potential involvement of Van den Bergh, a distinguished member of the Jewish neighborhood in Amsterdam.

A short be aware, a typed copy of an nameless tip delivered to Otto Frank after the conflict, names Van den Bergh, who died in 1950, as the one who knowledgeable German authorities in Amsterdam the place to search out the Frank household, the researchers say.

The be aware was an missed a part of a decades-old Amsterdam police investigation that was reviewed by the team, which used synthetic intelligence to investigate and draw hyperlinks between archives round the world.

The Anne Frank Home museum in the canal-side Amsterdam constructing that features the secret annex welcomed the new analysis, however mentioned it additionally leaves questions unanswered. The museum gave the researchers entry to its archives for the chilly case undertaking.

“No, I don’t assume we will say {that a} thriller has been solved now. I feel it’s an fascinating principle that the team got here up with,” mentioned museum director Ronald Leopold. “I feel they provide you with lots of fascinating data, however I additionally assume there are nonetheless many lacking items of the puzzle. And people items must be additional investigated with a purpose to see how we will worth this new principle.”

Bayens mentioned the hunt for the betrayer was additionally a manner of in search of a proof of how the horror of the Nazi occupation pressured some members of a as soon as close-knit Amsterdam neighborhood to activate each other.

How did facism deliver folks “to the determined level of betraying one another, which is an terrible, actually terrible state of affairs?” he mentioned.

“We went in search of a perpetrator and we discovered a sufferer,” Bayens mentioned.