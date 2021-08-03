Who Can Make You Get a Covid Vaccine?

States like North Carolina, New York, and California also require their employees to do the same. And mandatory vaccination prescriptions are also appearing for workers in public hospital systems across the country. This includes most hospitals in Massachusetts, some in South Carolina, and some in North Carolina.

And these requirements do not violate HIPAA law either – although the law protects a patient’s confidential health information, including what their health care provider may share with others, it does not cover. what employers can ask for.

Updated August 3, 2021, 2:51 p.m. ET

What about your college or university?

Yes. And they might have already done so if you attend one of the more than 500 colleges and universities – including the university system in states like California, Illinois, Colorado, and New York – that make the vaccine. an enrollment requirement if students want to take in-person classes this coming semester.

While some campuses require students to provide proof of vaccination, others urge students to be exempt from the requirement to wear a mask.

But that doesn’t mean everyone is happy. A federal judge upheld Indiana University’s vaccine requirement last month after a group of students filed a lawsuit. The mandate is also a challenge for international students who may not have access to one of the eight vaccines approved by the WHO.

What about kids in K-12 schools?

It may depend on whether the child is in a public or private school. While children between the ages of 12 and 17 are now eligible for the vaccine, and younger ones are likely to become so this fall, it is not a requirement to attend a K-12 public school anywhere in the world. the country.

Private schools, as well as daycares and camps, can decide whether or not to require their students to be vaccinated.