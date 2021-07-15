WHO chief warn world early stages of covid 19 third wave amid-delta-variant-surge be careful

The whole world is affected by the corona virus epidemic. The economies of many countries have collapsed. The WHO chief has warned that the world should also be prepared for the third wave of corona.

New Delhi. World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Grebesius on Thursday once again expressed serious concern about the corona virus infection, saying that we are currently in the initial phase of the third wave of Kovid-19. The virus is evolving anew. The new variant of Corona is more dangerous than before. The Delta version is now in over 111 countries. Very soon it is going to spread all over the world.

Need for investment in health sector

Tedros said the Delta variant will soon become the most effective variant in the world. It is changing its shape rapidly. Because of this, more infection-spreading variants are coming into the world. The head of the World Health Organization said that due to the introduction of the vaccine, there was a decrease in the cases of corona virus for some time but now it has increased again. The WHO chief has said that the world should be better prepared to deal with the third wave. He also called on countries to invest in public health.

One dose of Sputnik is enough

On the other hand, it is a matter of relief on the vaccine front that a single dose of Sputnik V vaccine has emerged as a strong antibody vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 virus. This claim has been made in a new study published in the journal Cell Reports Medicine. Reports in the journal Cell have claimed that only one dose of Sputnik V vaccine is enough for people.

The increase in the number of deaths due to corona

In the last four weeks, cases of corona virus have increased in five areas. Not only this, after the decline in the number of deaths in the world for 10 weeks, these figures have started increasing once again. Meanwhile, the global cases of corona have increased to 18.82 crores. Whereas more than 40.5 lakh people have died due to this epidemic. At the same time, more than 349 crore people have been vaccinated.

