who covid new variant Omicron know how much it is dangerous

Many people infected with the new variant were given both doses of the vaccine. Not so much, a person infected with the new variant in Israel was given a third booster dose along with both doses of the corona vaccines.

A new variant of the corona virus has appeared in some countries of the world. This new variant can be quite dangerous. The World Health Organization has named this new variant of the corona virus as omicron. Which is a Greek word. WHO has described this new variant as very rapidly spreading and worrisome. The new variant of the corona virus is so dangerous that even a person who has been vaccinated has been found to be corona infected.

On Friday evening, the World Health Organization called this new variant of the corona virus B.1.1.529 and named it Omicron. For the first time on Thursday, South African scientists confirmed the existence of new variants in their country. However, the new variant was found in two more countries, Israel and Belgium. Apart from this, Botswana and Hong Kong also confirmed the presence of the variant here.

Regarding this new variant, WHO said that so far about 100 genome sequences of the variants have been reported. Scientific analysis so far has also shown that the new variant is spreading faster than any other variant, including Delta.

What is the new variant of Corona Omicron: Since the arrival of the Corona epidemic, many variants of it have come to the fore. Scientists around the world also keep an eye on different variants of corona. In this sequence, a new variant was detected on Monday by the Committee to Monitor Genomics in South Africa and named it B.1.1.

As of now, B.1.1529 has several spike protein mutations, and is highly contagious. New cases of corona have increased four-fold in the last two weeks in South Africa after the arrival of B.1.1.529.