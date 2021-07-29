Who Discriminates in Hiring? A New Study Can Tell.

Their ideas can provide valuable evidence on violations of the civil rights of black workers.

The researchers – Patrick Kline and Christopher Walters of Berkeley and Evan K. Rose of Chicago – are not ready to reveal the names of the companies on their list. But they plan to do so, once they expose the data to more statistical tests. Labor lawyers, the EEOC, and perhaps the companies themselves could do a lot with this information. (Dr Kline said they informed the US Department of Labor of the general findings.)

In the study, candidate characteristics – such as age, sexual orientation, or work and school experience – varied randomly. The names, however, were chosen on purpose to ensure that nominations arrive in pairs: one with a more distinctive white name – Jake or Molly, say – and the other with a similar background but a more black name. distinctive, like DeShawn or Imani.

What the researchers found probably wouldn’t surprise Ms. White: On average, applications from applicants with a “black name” receive fewer recalls than similar applications with a “white name”.

This corresponds to an article published by two economists at the University of Chicago a few years after Ms.White’s struggle with Target: Respondents to research aid ads in Boston and Chicago were much more fortunate if they s ‘Emily or Greg would only call if he was Lakisha or Jamal. (Marianne Bertrand, one of the perpetrators, testified as an expert witness in the trial regarding Ms. White’s discrimination complaint.)

According to some economists, this experimental approach with paired applications offers a closer representation of racial discrimination in the labor market than studies that seek to relate employment and wage gaps to other characteristics – such as level. education and skills – and treat discrimination as a residue, or what is left after other differences are taken into account.