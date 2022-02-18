WHO doctors warn against complete reversals of COVID-19 restrictions



Doctors from the World Health Organization (WHO) have advised policymakers to gradually relax COVID-19 restrictions without removing everything at once.

In a Q&A video Thursday, Dr. Mike Ryan said the company recognizes the desire to open up and “return to normalcy.”

“But, if that desire to return to a completely normal state, in that sense, can take this epidemic much further than necessary, then we really need to think about it,” Ryan warned.

“I think in some cases, the political pressure to open and remove all sorts of restrictions is so great now that we can cross the runway and we can end up in a situation where – and again, I’m uncertain. I’m not sure it will happen. And I’m not even predicting that it will happen, but I’m a little nervous now that we’re taking everything. ”

Ryan said that if the world were “hit” with another coronavirus variant and all COVID-19 systems were “somehow abandoned,” it would be “really hard to get anything back,” Ryan said.

Dr. Maria van Kerkhov described it as a “slow, step-by-step procedure” rather than lifting all restrictions.

“In some countries, they are in a better position to be able to do this because they have higher levels of vaccine coverage, higher levels of population immunity and the ability to adapt,” Kerkhov said.

“But, in many countries it is not advisable to take everything at once. We should not just make countries do this or that because it is confusing, and I do not blame anyone who is there. Confused. But, what you hear there is yours.” The important thing is that I hope empowerment is that you have control over it. “

Ryan tells everyone to “look [their] Situation, “Reduce their risk of infection and get vaccinated.

“And, just stay safe and be vigilant. And, if we all do it, if everyone does it a little bit, the overall risk goes down,” Ryan said.

“But, the idea that we’re going to give up everything, I think, is a very premature idea in many countries right now.”

Over the past few weeks, U.S. state and local leaders have announced their decision to lift the mask mandate and proof-of-vaccine requirements.

The number of cases and hospital admissions in the United States has dropped since the Omicron variant was introduced in January, but the number of daily deaths is still high.