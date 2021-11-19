Who Does Afghanistan’s Soccer Team Represent Now?
BELECH, Turkey – Anush Dastagir may be the hardest man in soccer, but by Saturday, his job was hit hard.
Dastagir, the coach of Afghanistan’s men’s national team, was sitting in an empty restaurant in the hotel where he and his team were preparing for a spectacular match against Indonesia. It was 11 o’clock at night, and Dastagir was battling severe cold. Which is not surprising, since he now has dozens of jobs.
Coaching a national soccer team is difficult anywhere, but coaching Afghanistan has long been a unique challenge.
It is one of the poorest countries in the world and a place where the civil war and the Taliban regime prevented the national team from playing for nearly two decades. The country is considered so insecure that FIFA, the world governing body for football, has banned its teams from playing at home. Most of the time, it doesn’t matter: Afghanistan ranks 152nd in the world. And he never qualified for the big competition.
However, the situation worsened in the summer, when the Taliban returned to Kabul, when the Afghan government collapsed and its president Ashraf Ghani – thousands of his countrymen and women – fled the country.
In the confusion, Dastagir lost part of his team and half of his staff. The two workers are now in a refugee camp in Qatar. Two more are in Afghanistan, eager to leave. Its roster is almost entirely filled with Afghan refugees or refugee children, who have sought refuge in the Netherlands, Germany, the United States, Sweden and over the past few years, fleeing various conflicts in Afghanistan since the 1980s. But some still spend time in Afghanistan, and this year has been a source of concern.
One of Dastagir’s most important players, Noor Hussein, who fled to Britain when he was six, was in the northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif in July when he came close to the Taliban. “I was just scared,” he said. “Because the news was coming every day, they were coming closer, they were out of town. And I was thinking, of course not. You never thought that would happen. “
Hussein managed to get to Kabul and flee the country, but he – like many of his colleagues – felt the national team was over. He said, “Everyone thought, ‘This is the end, the end of all things.'”
Dastagir, however, was determined to keep it alive, he said, as a rare symbol of unity in a country divided along ethnic or linguistic lines. So a few weeks ago, he picked up the phone and held a friendly match against Indonesia – the first since the Taliban took over. That was the easy part. He then had to find a site for the game, arrange flights and visas for the players, and conduct coronavirus tests for everyone. After freezing the bank account of the Afghan Soccer Federation, Dastagir successfully appealed to FIFA for financial assistance for the trip.
In the absence of Kit Man, Dastagir had to send 450 pounds of training gear himself and then persuade his mother-in-law to help wash it. He bought soccer balls, arranged for referees and – without a communications team – promoted the game on his private social media accounts. He also negotiated a broadcasting agreement to ensure that as many people in Afghanistan as possible could watch the match. And then, despite all this, he had to take the time to coach the team.
But as midnight approached the hotel restaurant on Saturday, there was still an important issue to solve: which flag would the team fly?
A young leader
The 31-year-old Dastagir is one of the youngest coaches in world football. Born in Kabul, he withdrew from the country’s civil war in 1989, shortly after Soviet troops withdrew from Afghanistan. He was a few months old, and grew up in Pakistan and then India before settling in the Netherlands.
In Europe, he learned Dutch and was discovered by a leading club, NEC Nijmegen. He was eventually called up for the Afghanistan national team but appeared in a few games before his playing career ended with a knee injury.
“My coach said, ‘You have to start training,’ because as a player I was a kind of team leader,” he said. His first chance to lead Afghanistan came in 2016, when a foreign coach did not come to play in the contract dispute.
“The players said, ‘I think Anush can handle it,'” Dastgir recalls. He lost that game but the team played well. He was hired the next time the post opened in 2018.
Until then, he was looking for Afghan players. Many were discovered among the Afghan diaspora, refugees and their children spread around the world. When the match against Palestine was held in Kabul in 2018, the first international game to be played in Afghanistan in years, Dastagir called for his many discoveries.
“I wanted these players from Afghanistan to be aware of the country, to be seen by the people, because most of them were born outside the country,” he said. “So if you ask them to play for your country, they are like, ‘What is that?’
Even now, the team’s position as a visible multicultural institution is reflected in the training sessions.
Suggestions were shouted in Dutch and Pashto. Promoted in German, Dari and English. Sometimes Dastagir changed the language. “My first captain is Tajik,” he said. “My other captain is Pashtun. My third captain is Hazara. His two players, Adam and David Najem, were born in New Jersey.
However, as the match approached, questions about the flag and the national anthem remained unanswered. This decision was not to be taken lightly. Taliban white flag, with martyrs – Declaration of Muslim faith – The green, red and black tricolor on the Presidential Palace of Afghanistan has been changed. And the Taliban’s widespread ban on music has effectively made the national anthem illegal.
Dastagir knew that playing it and waving the old flag would be controversial; The country’s men’s cricket team was beaten by a Taliban leader during the Twenty20 World Cup. He knew that his choice could make him feel bad for his job or worse.
Dastagir said, “I am not afraid to be fired. “I am the head coach of the national team of 37 million Afghans. I am not the coach of the Taliban regime or the national team of the Ghani regime. We never did it for the government. We have done it for the people. ”
Cheers from home
No one in the Afghan camp was sure that his supporters would actually come to play at Belek on the coast near Antalya.
Stadium officials calmed down about the coronavirus restrictions when Dastagir agreed to pay for security out of his own pocket. The question also arose as to whether the Turkish police could be a deterrent. At least 300,000 Afghan refugees and migrants have found refuge in Turkey in recent years, and many are undocumented. But as the day dawned and the kickoff approached, hundreds of fans lined up outside the gates of the stadium.
“I want to show that I am Afghan,” said Mursal, an 18-year-old student wrapped in a large Afghan flag, but refused to give her last name. She fled to Turkey four years ago after her father was killed in Afghanistan, and has had little chance of flying the Afghan flag since she arrived. “It simply came to our notice then. You have no other flag. Just this flag, and no one can change it. “
Limits agreed with stadium officials – Six hundred supporters soon arrived, filling a long stunning grand stadium stand.
Just minutes before the kickoff, the team lined up at midfield. In front of them, two Afghan alternatives hoisted a large green, red, and black flag, which Belek had taken with him. The national anthem rang, and for a moment millions of Afghans returned home. There was no one to take the traditional pre-match photo: the team’s official photographer had fled to Portugal a few months earlier.
The game was frantic due to the constant noise of Afghan fans. The black-clad detective quietly gave tactical instructions. Late in the second half, he called up the last Dutch-raised midfielder, Omid Popalze, to play in Poland’s fourth round. In the 85th minute, Popalze scored just moments after entering the game as a substitute. A few minutes later the final whistle blew. Afghanistan won and the fans were overjoyed.
A fan jumped 12 feet down a running track around the field in the hope of taking a selfie, but was stopped by police and the frog marched behind his neck. One player, Norla Amiri, climbed on the teammate’s shoulder so that his only child could go to him.
Other fans threw their cellphones at the players and asked for selfies. Many wanted pictures with Faisal Shaisteh, a 30-year-old midfielder who has had a world-class professional career since moving to the Netherlands as a child.
Shaisteh was known by almost all Afghan fans for his tattoos, which show the horizon of Kabul under a fighter jet and an attack helicopter on his chest, each bombing the city with a red heart. On his left breast were two GPS coordinates: the first was Henzelo, the town in eastern Holland where he grew up. The other is Kabul, where he was born.
“I would be emotional if I talked about it,” he said, holding back tears. Because I know what the people of Afghanistan are doing. And I know that’s the only thing that makes them happy, winning a game for the national team. It’s the only thing they have, so I’m very happy. “
Dastagir saw all this unfolding behind him, took some pictures of it on his phone and posted it on his Instagram account. No one did more than that to make that moment happen.
#Afghanistans #Soccer #Team #Represent
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.