Who Does Afghanistan’s Soccer Team Represent Now?

Dastagir, however, was determined to keep it alive, he said, as a rare symbol of unity in a country divided along ethnic or linguistic lines. So a few weeks ago, he picked up the phone and held a friendly match against Indonesia – the first since the Taliban took over. That was the easy part. He then had to find a site for the game, arrange flights and visas for the players, and conduct coronavirus tests for everyone. After freezing the bank account of the Afghan Soccer Federation, Dastagir successfully appealed to FIFA for financial assistance for the trip.

In the absence of Kit Man, Dastagir had to send 450 pounds of training gear himself and then persuade his mother-in-law to help wash it. He bought soccer balls, arranged for referees and – without a communications team – promoted the game on his private social media accounts. He also negotiated a broadcasting agreement to ensure that as many people in Afghanistan as possible could watch the match. And then, despite all this, he had to take the time to coach the team.

But as midnight approached the hotel restaurant on Saturday, there was still an important issue to solve: which flag would the team fly?

A young leader

The 31-year-old Dastagir is one of the youngest coaches in world football. Born in Kabul, he withdrew from the country’s civil war in 1989, shortly after Soviet troops withdrew from Afghanistan. He was a few months old, and grew up in Pakistan and then India before settling in the Netherlands.

In Europe, he learned Dutch and was discovered by a leading club, NEC Nijmegen. He was eventually called up for the Afghanistan national team but appeared in a few games before his playing career ended with a knee injury.