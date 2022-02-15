Health

WHO Europe warns of COVID-19 rise in eastern region

WHO Europe warns of COVID-19 rise in eastern region
WHO Europe warns of COVID-19 rise in eastern region

WHO Europe warns of COVID-19 rise in eastern region

The head of the World Health Organization’s Europe office said on Tuesday that health officials were paying close attention to the growing rate of COVID-19 infections in Eastern Europe, where six countries – including Russia and Ukraine – had doubled the number of cases in the past two. Week

The 53-nation region, which stretches from Central Asia to the former Soviet republic, now has more than 165 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 1.8 million deaths associated with the epidemic – including 25,000 last week, said Dr. Hans Cluj.

“Today, our focus is on the eastern part of the WHO European region,” Cluj said in a media briefing in Russian, pointing to the growth of highly transmissible Omicron variants. “In the last two weeks, cases of COVID-19 have more than doubled in six countries in the region (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Russian Federation and Ukraine).”

WHO European Director Hans Cluj gave the status of coronavirus Danish management during a press briefing on March 27, 2020 at Igtvedes Pakhuse in Copenhagen, Denmark.

“As expected, the Omicron wave is moving eastward: 10 former member states have now identified this variant,” he said.

The Omicron, however, is lighter than previous variants and the healthcare system is not under pressure in most countries of the world.

Cluj tried to focus on improving vaccination rates, which lag behind the rest of Eastern Europe. He said that in Bosnia, Bulgaria, Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan, less than 40% of people over the age of 60 have completed a complete COVID-19 vaccine series.

He called on the government and health officials to “closely examine the local factors that affect the demand and acceptance of low vaccines and make appropriate interventions to increase the rate of urgent vaccinations based on context-specific evidence”. He added that “we know that measures to reduce the spread of Covid-19 are not the moment to take action.”

The WHO head of Europe also conveyed his “message of hope” – signaling a high level of immunity through vaccination or recovery from infection and towards the end of the winter season which draws many people indoors, where the virus can spread more easily.

