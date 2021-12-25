Who gave you the license to incite Muslims, Arnab raised the question, the panelists challenged the arrest, BJP’s Sundhashu started explaining the process

In the TV debate, the SP spokesperson directly challenged Sudhanshu Trivedi to arrest Owaisi. BJP leaders were not seen giving direct answers on this.

The process of giving provocative speeches is going on in five states before the assembly elections to be held next year. Hate speech from Haridwar Dharma Sansad to AIMIM Chief Owaisi is becoming increasingly viral on social media. There is a debate going on everywhere about this. In a similar TV debate, when the panelists challenged Owaisi to be arrested, the BJP spokesperson started explaining the procedure to him.

In fact, a debate was going on on Republic India regarding these inflammatory speeches. In which anchor Arnab Goswami raised the question that who has given Owaisi the license to instigate Muslims. On this, the SP spokesperson directly challenged BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi to arrest Owaisi. The anchor was also seen coming out in support of the SP spokesperson’s challenge and sought answers from Sundhashu on the same question.

In response to this question, BJP leaders started explaining the legal process. Sudhanshu Trivedi was not seen giving a direct answer to this question during this time. He said that action will be taken, legal action will also be taken. On this question, the BJP leaders started trying to surround the SP leader on the contrary.

Let us tell you that Owaisi had said in a rally while mobilizing public support for the UP elections, who will come to save the police after Modi-Yogi leaves. Its video also became increasingly viral on social media. In the video, Owaisi was saying – Muslims are definitely silent due to wastage of time but remember we are not going to forget your atrocities. Allah will destroy you through his power, Inshallah. Things will change, then who will come to save you? Who will come when Yogi will go to his Math and Modi will go to the mountains?

Retaliating this statement of Owaisi, BJP had targeted. However, after the video went viral, Owaisi clarified that he has neither incited nor threatened people for violence. My video is being cropped.