Who has better Free Fire stats in May 2021?

Ajjubhai is without doubt one of the largest Indian Free Fire YouTubers and was named in the listing of the most-watched gaming content material creators in 2020. He at the moment has 24.3 million subscribers and three.69 billion views on YouTube.

Pirotes Gaming additionally makes movies associated to Free Fire. He has 383k subscribers on YouTube.

This text compares the 2 gamers’ stats in Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai’s lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has performed 11598 squad video games and has triumphed in 2806 of them, sustaining a win charge of 24.19%. He racked up 43587 kills at a Ok/D ratio of 4.96 in this mode.

With regards to the duo mode, the YouTuber has performed 1718 duo matches and has secured 320 victories, translating to a win charge of 18.62%. He has 6735 frags in these matches, with a Ok/D ratio of 4.82.

Ajjubhai has additionally performed 919 solo video games and has received on 80 events, making his win charge 8.70%. He notched up 2340 kills at a Ok/D ratio of two.79 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai’s ranked stats

Ajjubhai has performed 107 squad matches in the present ranked season and has 48 Booyahs, translating to a win charge of 44.85%. With 634 kills in these matches, he has a Ok/D ratio of 10.75.

The content material creator has received 7 of the 30 ranked duo video games that he has performed, making his win charge 23.33%. He has 158 kills at a Ok/D ratio of 6.87 in this mode.

Ajjubhai has additionally performed 8 ranked solo video games and has a single win to his identify, sustaining a win charge of 12.50%. He has 37 kills in these matches, with a Ok/D ratio of 5.29.

Pirotes Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Pirotes Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 744036475.

Lifetime stats

Pirotes Gaming’s lifetime stats

Pirotes Gaming has performed 11824 squad video games and has received on 2979 events, making his win charge 25.19%. He secured 36755 kills at a Ok/D ratio of 4.16 in this mode.

The content material creator has 154 wins in the 1395 duo matches that he has performed, sustaining a win charge of 11.03%. With a Ok/D ratio of two.12, he has 2634 frags in these matches.

Pirotes Gaming has additionally performed 667 solo matches and has triumphed in 76 of them, translating to a win charge of 11.39%. He racked up 1524 kills at a Ok/D ratio of two.58 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Pirotes Gaming’s ranked stats

Pirotes Gaming has performed 152 squad matches in the continuing ranked season and has emerged victorious in 57 of them, sustaining a win charge of 37.50%. He has 430 kills in these matches, with a Ok/D ratio of 4.53.

The YouTuber has additionally performed 28 ranked solo video games and has 1 kill to his identify.

Pirotes Gaming is but to play a sport in the ranked duo mode this season.

Comparability

Within the lifetime squad and solo matches, Pirotes Gaming has a better win charge, whereas Ajjubhai has a better Ok/D ratio. In the meantime, in the lifetime duo video games, Pirotes Gaming has better stats than Ajjubhai.

The 2 gamers’ stats in the ranked duo mode can’t be in contrast as Pirotes Gaming is but to take part in a single sport. Nonetheless, with regards to the squad and solo matches, Ajjubhai has better stats than Pirotes Gaming.

Be aware: The stats in this text had been recorded on the time of writing. They’re topic to alter because the content material creators proceed to play extra video games in Free Fire.

