Who has better Free Fire stats in May 2021?



Amit Sharma, popularly referred to as Amitbhai, and Bruno Goes, referred to as Nobru, are two standard names amongst the Free Fire gamers worldwide. The latter can be an expert Esports athlete and based “Fluxo” alongside Cerol.

Amitbhai runs the channel “Desi Players” with round 10.1 million subscribers. In the meantime, Nobru has 12.2 million subscribers.

This text compares their stats in Free Fire.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has competed in 8395 squad matches and has a win tally of 2287, retaining a win share of 27.24%. He has notched 21904 kills, managing a Okay/D ratio of three.59.

Coming to the duo mode, he has appeared in 4470 video games and has bettered his foes in 761, equivalent to a win price of 17.02%. In these matches, he has 11840 frags at a Okay/D ratio of three.19.

The content material creator has performed 3459 solo video games and has 286 victories, resulting in a win ratio of 8.26%. With 7915 kills, he has a Okay/D ratio of two.49.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai has featured in 101 squad video games in the present ranked season and has 28 wins, having a win ratio of 27.72%. He has collected 317 kills, upholding a Okay/D ratio of 4.34.

Other than this, he has performed 68 duo matches and has eight first-place finishes, changing to a win share of 11.76%. He has collected exactly 200 frags at a Okay/D ratio of three.33.

The YouTuber has additionally performed 43 solo video games and has triumphed in 4, making his win price 9.30%. He has bagged 104 kills for a Okay/D ratio of two.67.

Nobru’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 228159683.

Lifetime stats

Nobru has participated in 10581 squad matches and has come out on high on 2240 events, including as much as a win share of 21.17%. He has racked up 26291 kills, making certain a Okay/D ratio of three.15.

In the meantime, he has received 385 of the 2567 video games, sustaining a win price of 14.99%. Within the course of, he has 8174 frags at a Okay/D ratio of three.75.

The streamer has performed 4274 solo matches and has secured 710 victories, translating to a win ratio of 15.02%. He killed a complete of 18927 enemies for a Okay/D ratio of 4.72.

Ranked stats

Nobru has 5 squad video games to his title and has a single Booyah, equating to a win price of 20.00%. With a Okay/D ratio of 6.50, he has 26 frags.

The Esports athlete has performed a single solo match as nicely and has three kills.

Comparability

Each YouTubers have super stats in Free Fire, however evaluating them is fairly tough as they play in totally different areas.

Amitbhai has the sting in the squad mode if we have a look at their numbers, whereas Nobru has the higher hand in the solo mode. Within the duo mode, Nobru has a larger Okay/D ratio. Nevertheless, Desi Players has a better win price.

Within the present ranked season, Nobru has performed just a few solo and squad matches, whereas he’s but to play a duo sport; subsequently, their stats can’t be in contrast.

Word: The stats in this text had been recorded on the time of writing. They’re topic to vary because the content material creators proceed to play extra video games in Free Fire.

