Who Has Qualified for the 2022 World Cup?
With one year left, almost half the ground is ready for the 2022 World Cup. Thirteen countries have already booked their venues for the tournament, which starts on November 21 in Qatar: some with ease, qualifying cruises, and some with more drama.
It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. However, the identities of the teams that will compete are fantastic.
Most of the traditional competitors – if not all – are already there: a 10-nation-strong European contingent led by France, past winners and Belgium, officially the best teams in the world, as well as Spain and England and Germany. They are joined by two great powerhouses in South America, Brazil and Argentina.
Only two major names are still missing: Italy and Portugal, both of whom will have to go through the stress of a playoff to claim one of Europe’s last three spaces. Elsewhere, though nothing is officially decided, the picture is becoming clearer.
The three slots in Asia will go to Iran, Saudi Arabia and South Korea, for example; The fourth is between Australia and Japan. In North America, Canada – unexpectedly – at the moment, is ahead of stagnant Mexico and the developing United States. In South America, Ecuador has reached the final, yet the other five teams are in contention for a place in the final.
Only in Africa – where five home-and-away playoffs will decide who will make it to Qatar – and Oceania, whose entire qualifying process has been repeatedly delayed by coronavirus epidemics, remains elusive. Want to wait another 12 months, claim another 19 spots. Chances are, the winner is already there.
Here’s a look at who’s here:
How they became eligible It has been easy to lose the controversy since the small Gulf state won the award in 2010, but automatic access to the competition’s host nation has given Qatar a direct route. Such competition has seldom come close to reaching quality.
What can we expect in 2022? Recent results are not encouraging: Coach Felix Sanchez’s side have suffered a series of defeats against Serbia, Portugal and Ireland in recent months. Qatar are unlikely to survive in the group stage, but don’t expect him to be embarrassed: Sanchez is a smart, capable coach and his team – backed by many nationalized Qataris – is organized and technically skilled.
How they became eligible Germany may be the first team to qualify for Qatar, but by its standards, its progress has been fraught with danger and stress. In March, under former coach Joachim Loew, Germany lost a game in the qualifying round. It won all the other nine and did so with the rest of the set of fixtures.
What can we expect in 2022? Competition time could be against Germany. For some of the country’s veterans – Thomas Mलरller, Manuel Neuer, Ilke Gundogan – 2022 may be a little late – but too early for the exciting generation led by Kai Havertz, Florian Wertz and Jamal Musiala, who will eventually take their place.
Denmark
How they became eligible From impressive, emotional runners to freshmen until the European Championship semifinals, Caspar Hazulmond’s team did some sort of group work, winning the first nine games and qualifying with one month left.
What can we expect in 2022? Denmark’s impressive qualifying record – not only for the tournament, but established in the last six years – and its performance in Euro 2020 is good for Qatar: Hazulmond is aiming for a place in the semi-finals. The only question mark is whether the team can make up for the absence of Christian Erickson’s creative spark, if he can’t play.
How they became eligible Tit’s team has traveled through a difficult qualifying process in South America and has won 11 of 13 matches so far. He has yet to score a goal at home – statistics show that the meeting with Argentina was canceled after the country’s health ministry officials rushed to the field to arrest some visiting Argentine players – and only reduced the score. Roads in Argentina and Colombia.
What can we expect in 2022? We’ve been here before: Brazil looks amazing in the qualifying round, stuttering when the final round is reached. Tate has built a stronger, better-drilled side than his ability to win the competition – away from Europe for the first time since 2002 – but it is still doubtful that a huge burden of creativity falls on Neymar.
France
How they became eligible In a word: out of curiosity. The place of the previous winner in Qatar was never viewed with real suspicion, but it was more pure than the parade. Both Ukraine and Bosnia left Paris with a point – indeed, the French did not beat second-placed Ukraine at home or away – and the lasting impression is that France could be much more.
What can we expect in 2022? There is every reason to believe that France can retain the trophy after Brazil in 1962: the country’s talent is deep enough to reach the semi-finals. And in Kylian Mbappé, there is a player who can use the competition as a springboard for true greatness. But, like 2018, it is not sure to be thrilling to watch.
Belgium
How they became eligible The world’s No. 1-ranked team – a status that Belgium has maintained for three years or more – did not really have to work up a sweat, scoring an impressive 25 goals in eight qualifying matches, though scoring one-third of them. Single outing against Belarus.
What can we expect in 2022? This sounds like a mantra from at least the last three competitions: now is the time to really win something for this Belgian generation. Only France and England have improved their attacking prowess, and Kevin de Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku are now in their infancy. If there is a note of caution, it is that there has been a slight decline in the country’s defensive range in recent years; This team does not look as balanced as the 2016 or 2018 editions.
Croatia
How they became eligible Croatia left too late, with Fyodor Kudryashev scoring his own goal 10 minutes into the country’s final to secure a place in Qatar, which ended in a 1-0 victory over Russia on a gloomy ground in Split. To be at the forefront of a finely balanced group consisting of Slovakia and Slovenia, is to be commended.
What can we expect in 2022? Next winter will probably be the final race for the generation of players who will take Croatia to the finals in Russia in 2018: Luka Modric, Ivan Perisic, Domagoj Vida and the rest may have no other competition. There are signs that the second generation will follow, and Croatia will certainly not go quietly, but Russia does not seem likely to repeat itself.
Spain
How they became eligible With lots of balls, but no big money to show for it. Spain’s automatic position on the field was in doubt until the final round of the qualifying round, when the sudden collapse of Sweden eased tensions. Some teams are technically smarter on the side of Luis Enrique, but the qualification proves once again that Spain’s lack of teeth ahead of goal is now local.
What can we expect in 2022? It all depends on whether Spain can get a reliable goal scorer: Xavi, Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets were hailed as the embodiment of the team that won the trophy in 2010, the presence of David Villa was an excerpt on what could have happened otherwise. Dominance is a sterilization. In Pedri and Gavi, there are two bright prospects in world soccer to go to Spain and replace Iniesta. Now it is to be hoped that Ansu Fati may be his villa.
Serbia
How they became eligible In peace, in Lisbon. For 90 minutes on the day of the final match, it looked like Serbia would get a fairly traditional place in the playoffs: Portugal needed just one point to qualify. But then Alexander Mitrovic headed in Dusan Tadic’s cross, the Serbian bench emptied and Portugal stared at the grass under his feet.
What can we expect in 2022? Serbia should be in danger. It consists mainly of teams from major European leagues: defenses against Matija Nastasik and Nikola Malenkovic, midfield decorated by Sergei Milinkovic-Savic and Evergreen Tadic, and Dusan Vlahovic, one of the brightest young forwards in the world. However, history suggests that Serbia will not live up to expectations.
England
How they became eligible England, under the leadership of Gareth Southgate, are seriously good at qualifying for the tournament. The draw with Hungary, at home, in a crowded game, and Poland, away, this time was just a stain on his laser. On the way to the big finals in 12 years now only one game is lost.
What can we expect in 2022? Importantly, England’s record in that final is rising. Southgate led the team to the semifinals in 2018 – with help, admittedly, a kind of draw – and then in a penalty shootout in the summer of 2021, winning the European Championship at home. With a stable backbone and always-improving cadre of young players, England should be considered a real contender.
How they became eligible Belgium tends to draw attention to Europe as a lesser powerhouse, but the Swiss transformation as the main venue of the tournament is no less commendable. Murat Yakin led the team to the top group of newly elected European champions Italy in the first few months of his career. The Swiss team did not lose a single game and conceded only two goals in the process.
What can we expect in 2022? The answer, effectively, is certain: Switzerland will qualify for second place in their group and then be eliminated in the round of 16 – perhaps on penalties, perhaps after a goalless draw. This should not be read as an exclusion. . The fact that a small country like Switzerland can perform so confidently sets an example for others in many ways.
The Netherlands
How they became eligible Notably, Euro 2020 was the first major event for the Dutch after reaching the semi-finals of the 2014 World Cup: the Netherlands lost both Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup. Qatar’s progress was not perfect – a defeat in the final against Norway would have meant the end – but Louis van Gaal’s side faced the pressure and the ghosts of failure lurked in the past.
What can we expect in 2022? There are reasons to believe that the Netherlands, safely eligible, could be a force in Qatar. His World Cup record is very good: final in 2010, semifinals in 1998 and 2014. The last of them, of course, came to the shelter of Van Gaal, now restored to his post. In Virgil Van Dyke, Mathews de Ligt and Frankie de Jong, he has a very good team core. And in Ryan Gravenberch, the latest 19-year-old Ajax Wonderkind, he could have a star to fly.
Argentina
How they became eligible Trying to make sure Lionel Messi gets one final shot at the World Cup should be, really, stressful and full of conflict. It’s kind of embarrassing that it was anything but: after a slow start, Argentina didn’t lose a single game on the way to a ticket.
What can we expect in 2022? Wearing a lot of clothes on Messi will probably be the last time the greatest player of all time will participate in the World Cup. The question will be how well the team can prepare to emphasize the gifts of Lionel Scaloni Messi – influenced by age or not – and whether Argentina’s defense can live up to the impossible prosperity of the offensive together.
