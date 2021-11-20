Who Has Qualified for the 2022 World Cup?

With one year left, almost half the ground is ready for the 2022 World Cup. Thirteen countries have already booked their venues for the tournament, which starts on November 21 in Qatar: some with ease, qualifying cruises, and some with more drama.

It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. However, the identities of the teams that will compete are fantastic.

Most of the traditional competitors – if not all – are already there: a 10-nation-strong European contingent led by France, past winners and Belgium, officially the best teams in the world, as well as Spain and England and Germany. They are joined by two great powerhouses in South America, Brazil and Argentina.

Only two major names are still missing: Italy and Portugal, both of whom will have to go through the stress of a playoff to claim one of Europe’s last three spaces. Elsewhere, though nothing is officially decided, the picture is becoming clearer.