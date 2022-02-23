Who has the better military technology: Russia or US?



If an all-out war breaks out between Russia and Ukraine, as Russian forces cross the border between the two countries, Ukraine’s ability to fight back will largely depend on the quality of its military equipment, most of which comes from the United States.

The United States has supplied Ukraine with javelin anti-tank missiles, rifles and night vision equipment. And Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba told Gadget Clock “special report” that the United States had agreed to send more defense weapons to his country.

This raises the question: Who has the best military technology, the US or Russia?

The answer is not so clear in recent decades, as Russia has financed its military development.

“It’s not the old Soviet military,” Dakota Wood, a former Marine and current senior research fellow at the Heritage Foundation, told Gadget Clock.

Wood said Russia’s 2008 Georgia invasion showed its weakness and was a “major lesson” for the Kremlin. As a result, he said, “the Russians have spent a lot of money on modernizing their forces” while reducing the size of his army.

“Overall, Russia is superior to Russia in military capabilities on land, in the air and at sea,” said retired General Jack Keane.

“Over the past two decades, however, Russia has worked to improve its military capabilities and has many excellent capabilities – including those of the United States,” Kin added.

Russian improvements include air defense systems, fighter / bomber aircraft, offensive / hypersonic missiles, armor / mechanical brigades, rocket / long range artillery, quiet-powered submarines and modern nuclear weapons, Kin said.

Additionally, Russian forces have gained “plenty of real-world experience” in recent years, Wood said, pointing to the Donbass region of Syria and Ukraine. In this, and in line with modern technological advances, Russia has a much stronger fighting force than in the past.

“It would be a mistake to underestimate the capabilities of the current Russian military,” Wood said.

Russian media boast that the country has night vision technology that is better than the US military.

Wood said he did not know if that was necessarily true, but said Russia’s night vision was “probably at least as good” as that of the United States.

In fact, he said, when it comes to long-range ground weapons, Russia’s capabilities are higher than those of the United States. The maximum range of the American artillery system that has been in use since 2015 is 30 kilometers. According to data compiled by the Heritage Foundation, it is 10 kilometers shorter than Russia and 23 kilometers shorter than China.

American equipment, Wood said, remained good but did not see the kind of funding the Russians provided for his forces.

Wood also noted that American military equipment has not had to go against a major state military force for some time, as most of its recent clashes have been against terrorist organizations and insurgent groups. Russia is quite different, he noted.

“It’s not fighting the Taliban,” Wood said.

One advantage of Russia is geography, according to Ken, the United States is a sea removed from a potential battlefield.

“Forward deployment in Eastern Europe will improve US-NATO forces,” he said.