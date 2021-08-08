Who Has the Most Gold Medals?

The United States won the most medals at the Tokyo Olympics and will be the only country to win more than 100. But on the last day of competition, the race for the most gold was a close competition. between the United States and China. .

This race is especially important for China, which has tried to harness its youth for Olympic glory since joining the Summer Olympic movement in 1984.

With just a few events to go, the United States won the race on Sunday afternoon scoring 39 gold medals.