Who is a low budget stylish bike giving mileage of 86 kmpl, know here

If you want strong mileage with style, that too in the least budget, then know here who is the better option in TVS Star City Plus vs Hero Passion Pro.

Among the long range of budget bikes with mileage in the two-wheeler sector in the market, there are some bikes which are preferred for their mileage and price apart from stylish design.

If you are also looking for a similar bike, then here you can know the complete details of those two bikes which will give you a lot of mileage with style in a low budget.

For this comparison, today we have TVS Star City Plus and Hero Passion Pro bikes, in which you will know the complete details from the price to the features of these two.

TVS Star City Plus: TVS Star City Plus is the company’s bike which is preferred due to mileage and low price, the company has launched it in two variants.

Talking about the engine and power of this bike, TVS has given a single cylinder engine of 109.7 cc in it. This engine generates 8.19 PS of power and 8.7 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

In the front wheel of the bike, the company has given a combination of disc brake and drum brake in the rear wheel and tubeless tires have been given with it.

Regarding mileage, TVS claims that this bike gives a mileage of 86 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI. The starting price of the bike is Rs 69,505.

Hero Passion Pro: Hero Passion Pro is a popular bike of its company, which has been updated by the company and has been launched in the market with 3 variants.

In Passion Pro, the company has given an 113 cc engine that generates 9.15 PS of power and 9.89 Nm of peak torque, this engine is mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

In the braking system of the bike, the company has given disc brake in its front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel with which tubeless tires have been added.

Regarding mileage, Hero claims that this Passion Pro gives a mileage of 70 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI. The starting price of the bike is Rs 70,375, which goes up to Rs 75,100 after going to the top model.