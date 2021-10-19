Who is a micro SUV with premium features at a low price, know here

Want to buy a micro SUV with premium features in a low budget, then know here who is better between Tata Punch vs Mahindra KUV100.

Micro SUVs have become the highest demand after SUVs in the country’s auto sector, in view of which automakers have launched a long range of these SUVs in the market.

If you are also planning to buy a micro SUV this festive season, then here you can know the complete details of the country’s cheapest two micro SUVs.

In which today for comparison we have Tata Punch and Mahindra KUV 100 SUV, in which you will know the complete details of the price, features and specification of both of them.

Tata Punch: Tata Punch is the cheapest and safest micro SUV of its company as well as this country which has got 5 star safety rating in the crash test of Global NCAP.

Tata Motors has launched its cheapest compact SUV Tata Punch in the market with four variants. In Tata Punch, the company has given an engine of 1199 cc, which is a 1.2 liter capacity petrol engine.

This 1.2 liter engine can generate a maximum power of 86 PS and peak torque of 113 Nm, with this engine the company has given a 5-speed manual transmission.

In Tata Punch, the company has given a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system and semi-digital instrument cluster. Apart from this premium features like automatic headlight, auto AC, cruise control and wipers have been given.

Regarding the mileage of Tata Punch, it is claimed that this SUV gives a mileage of up to 18.97 kmpl. The starting price of this SUV is Rs 5.49 lakh, which goes up to Rs 9.09 lakh in the top model.

Mahindra KUV100 NXT: Mahindra KUV100 NXT is the company’s cheapest micro SUV, which has been launched in the market with four variants.

In this KUV, the company has given an engine of 1198 cc, which is a 1.2 liter capacity M Falcon petrol engine. This engine generates 82 PS of power and 115 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Talking about the features of the KUV, it has a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is available with Bluetooth and AUX cable connectivity.

Apart from this, features like steering mounted audio and calling control, high-adjustable driver seat, child safety lock, speed sensing automatic door lock, ABS and EBD have been provided.

Regarding the mileage of KUV 100, Mahindra claims that this car gives a mileage of 18.15 kmpl. Its starting price is Rs 6.08 lakh, which goes up to Rs 7.74 lakh in the top model.