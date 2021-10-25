Who is a stylish bike giving strong mileage in a low budget, know here

Along with style, the mileage of the bike is also strong, then know here who is better and stylish between Hero Splendor Plus vs TVS Radeon.

This Diwali, if you are planning to buy a bike that is strong in style with mileage but have not been able to select any bike yet, then here we are going to tell you the complete details of those two bikes which are less. Comes with style and strong mileage in the budget.

In this comparison, today we have Hero Splendor Plus and TVS Radeon bikes, in which you will know the complete details from the price to the features of these two.

Hero Splendor Plus: Hero Splendor Plus is the best selling bike of its company as well as India, which the company has launched in the market with five variants.

The bike is powered by a single cylinder 97.2 cc engine that generates 8.02 PS of power and 8.05 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a 4 speed manual gearbox.

In the braking system of the bike, the company has given a combination of drum brakes in its front and rear wheels, with which tubeless tires have been given.

Regarding the mileage of Splendor Plus, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 80.6 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI. The starting price of the bike is Rs 64,850 which goes up to Rs 70,710 in the top model.

TVS Radeon: The company has recently launched TVS Radeon, which has been launched in the market with three variants. TVS has given 109.7 cc engine in this bike which is based on air-cooled technology.

This engine generates power of 8.19 PS and peak torque of 8.7 Nm, which is mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

In the braking system of the bike, the company has given a combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel, with which tubeless tires have been given.

Regarding the mileage of TVS Radeon, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 73.68 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI. The starting price of this bike is Rs 59,900, which goes up to Rs 71,082 when going to the top model.