Who is a stylish SUV with premium features in a low budget, know here

Want a compact SUV in a low budget, so here you can know who is the better option between Tata Punch vs Nissan Magnite, read full details here.

In view of the rapidly growing demand for compact and micro SUVs in the country’s car sector, many companies have launched these SUVs with more features at a lower price.

Due to which there is a large range of these micro and compact SUVs in the market, if you also want to buy a similar SUV, this news is of your use.

Here we are telling about the two compact SUVs of the country which offer strong style and power with premium features at a low price.

For this comparison we have today the Tata Punch and the Nissan Magnite SUV, in which we will tell the complete details from the price to the features of both of them.

Tata Punch: Tata Punch is the company’s cheapest micro SUV, which the company has launched in the market with five variants.

In this SUV, Tata has given an engine of 1199 cc which is a 1.2 liter capacity petrol engine that generates 86 PS of power and 113 Nm of peak torque, which is mated to a 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox.

Talking about the features of this car, it has a 7.0-inch touchscreen system with a semi-digital instrument cluster.

Apart from this, features like auto AC, automatic headlight, cruise control, dual airbags on the front seats, EBD, ABS and rear parking camera have been provided.

Taking the mileage of Tata Punch, the company claims that this SUV gives a mileage of 19 kmpl. Its starting price is Rs 5.49, which becomes Rs 9.09 lakh in the top model.

Nissan Magnite: Nissan Magnite is one of the best selling compact SUV of its company, with five variants the company has launched in the market.

In this SUV, the company has given a 999 cc engine in which the option of two variants is available. The first engine is the 1.0 liter naturally aspirated petrol engine and the second 1.0 liter turbo petrol engine.

Talking about the engine before this, this engine can generate 72 PS of power and 96 Nm of peak torque. Its second engine generates 100 PS of power and 160 Nm of peak torque and both these engines are mated to a 5-speed natural and CVT gearbox.

Talking about the features of Magnite, it has an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Connect.

Apart from this, features like 360 ​​degree camera, wireless smartphone charger, air purifier, dual airbags on the front seat, rear parking sensor, EBD, ABS have also been provided.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this Magnite gives a mileage of 20.0 kmpl. Its starting price is Rs 5.71 lakh, which goes up to Rs 10.15 lakh in the top model.