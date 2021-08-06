Who is above the Constitution and Sharia? When the panelist asked, the panlist said – they wants to spoil the Ganga Jamuni culture-who is above the Constitution and Sharia? When the panelist asked, got the answer – Ganga Jamuni wants to spoil the culture

During the debate on illegal conversions, two panelists lashed out at each other by referring to the Constitution and Sharia. One questioned who is above the Constitution and Sharia, the other replied – Ganga Jamuni wants to spoil the culture.

Shahzad Poonawalla, attending News18 anchor Amish Devgan’s debate on illegal conversions, as a political expert, questioned who is above the Constitution and Sharia. He said that if you consider the Constitution above, then why there was hesitation in welcoming the Supreme Court’s decision on triple talaq.

He said that these people want to bring the same system, after which Kashmiri Pandits were publicly massacred. He said that these are the people of the same congregation who publicly opposed the Supreme Court in the Shah Bano case. They should make their stand clear.

Atiqur Rahman, sitting in the debate as a Muslim thinker, referred to the news of a newspaper and said that these people are intent on spoiling the Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb. He said that the decision given by the High Court should have been debated. He said that BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia and Shahzad Poonawalla want to distort this tehzeeb.

Shahzad retorted and said that if you consider marriage between Hindu and Muslim to be valid, then why don’t you speak openly. Will he want to justify the marriage of Jodha and Akbar if he believes it to be true? He challenged whether he would dare to legalize the marriage of a Hindu to a Muslim according to the Quran.

Atikur Rahman said that he is a believer of the Constitution. They know very well that the country does not run according to the Koran but according to the constitution. He said that these people want to spoil the unity of the community by raising the question of baseless.





