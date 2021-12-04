Who is ahead in price, mileage and style, know here

Which is better Hero Splendor Plus or TVS Star City Plus in low budget for long mileage, read full details here.

The number of bikes in the country’s two-wheeler sector is very high, which claims long mileage at a low price, in which the bikes of companies like Bajaj, TVS, Hero are present in the largest number.

If you also want to buy a bike with long mileage in a low budget, then here you can know the complete details of two popular bikes which are liked for style as well as mileage.

In today’s comparison, we have Hero Splendor Plus and TVS Star City Plus in which you will know the complete details of both of them from price to mileage.

Hero Splendor Plus: Hero Splendor Plus is very much liked among the youth for its style and mileage, the company has launched this bike in the market with five variants.

Talking about engine and power, the company has given it a single cylinder 97.2 cc engine which is based on fuel saving i3S technology.

This engine generates maximum power of 8.02 PS and peak torque of 8.05 Nm and this engine is mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, the company has given a combination of drum brake in both its front and rear wheels.

Regarding mileage, Hero claims that this Splendor Plus bike gives a mileage of 80.5 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI. The starting price of Hero Splendor Plus is Rs 64,850 which goes up to Rs 70,710 in the top variant.

TVS Star City Plus: TVS Star City Plus is the best selling bike of its company which is preferred for mileage, the company has launched two variants of it.

TVS has installed a single cylinder 109.7 cc engine in this bike, which is based on fuel injected technology, this engine generates 8.19 PS of power and 8.7 Nm of peak torque, which is mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, a combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel has been installed.

Regarding the mileage of TVS Star City Plus, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 86 kilometers per liter and this mileage is certified by ARAI. The starting price of TVS Star City Plus is Rs 69,505 which goes up to Rs 72,005 in the top model.