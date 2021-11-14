Who Is Aleksandr Lukashenko? Here’s What You Need to Know

He has tried ice hockey, vodka, sauna and tractor drives as a solution to the covid. He sent a fighter jet to intercept a European plane carrying a major dissident. He has saluted his teenage son to his generals.

Alexander G. Belarus, known as “the last dictator of Europe”. The traditional leaders at the center of the border conflict with Lukashenko, Poland and Lithuania, who are roaming Europe, have a long history of disregarding the West. In a region plagued by decades of dictatorship, he has proved to be one of the most brutal leaders in the former Soviet Union, a one-man state, a powerful and dangerous security apparatus, and the Kremlin, its one-time ally.

After nearly three decades in power, Mr. Lukashenko, 67, a former director of the Soviet collective pig farm, has developed a cult of personality as the “duck” or father of the Belarusians. It also created a reliable buffer between Russia, Poland, Ukraine, Lithuania and its landlocked country bordering Latvia, Russia and its twin rivals, the European Union and NATO.

But his protracted pattern of rigging elections, silencing dissent and violently suppressing opponents has proved effective. Protests erupted in August last year after he announced a landslide victory in the presidential election, which many saw as imaginary. The uprising put his grip on power to an unprecedented test.