Who Is Aleksandr Lukashenko? Here’s What You Need to Know
He has tried ice hockey, vodka, sauna and tractor drives as a solution to the covid. He sent a fighter jet to intercept a European plane carrying a major dissident. He has saluted his teenage son to his generals.
Alexander G. Belarus, known as “the last dictator of Europe”. The traditional leaders at the center of the border conflict with Lukashenko, Poland and Lithuania, who are roaming Europe, have a long history of disregarding the West. In a region plagued by decades of dictatorship, he has proved to be one of the most brutal leaders in the former Soviet Union, a one-man state, a powerful and dangerous security apparatus, and the Kremlin, its one-time ally.
After nearly three decades in power, Mr. Lukashenko, 67, a former director of the Soviet collective pig farm, has developed a cult of personality as the “duck” or father of the Belarusians. It also created a reliable buffer between Russia, Poland, Ukraine, Lithuania and its landlocked country bordering Latvia, Russia and its twin rivals, the European Union and NATO.
But his protracted pattern of rigging elections, silencing dissent and violently suppressing opponents has proved effective. Protests erupted in August last year after he announced a landslide victory in the presidential election, which many saw as imaginary. The uprising put his grip on power to an unprecedented test.
Here is what you need to know about the leader of Belarus.
Lukashenko’s rise to power.
Mr. Lukashenko, who rose to prominence in the early 1990’s, described himself as a “hero” against corrupt, immoral, and bullying elites. Armed with fierce rural accents, Shri. Lukashenko entered Belarus’s legislature in December 1993 and criticized the country’s “chaos” and “villains.”
He rose to prominence and became the country’s first elected president in less than a year.
Mr. Lukashenko still considers himself the guardian of the underdog. But his government regularly harasses, imprisons and even persecutes critics – some have disappeared and some have become self-exiled to avoid imprisonment – and arrests journalists and dismantles independent media.
Many see their son Nikolai, now 17, as their undeclared heir.
Massive protests over disputed 2020 elections.
Last summer, Mr. The biggest protests in the country’s history erupted after Lukashenko claimed to have won more than 80 percent of the vote in the presidential election, which many rallied. The government had disqualified most of the front-runners for the election.
Landslide claims sparked widespread outrage at a time when the country was plagued by Covid-19 infection rates and the economic crisis. One week after the August 9 vote, thousands of protesters – some estimated at 200,000 – filled the center of the capital, Minsk. It was a strong show of opposition in a country of 9.5 million people. Mr. Demonstrations over whether Lukashenko’s brutal repression could keep him in power were the hardest test.
In the end, violent police action and arrests and repression of key opponents helped at least temporarily calm his critics. More than 32,000 protesters were arrested and at least four were killed during the protests. But events underscore the fragility of Belarus’s political system.
Turning the plane to catch a dissatisfied person.
In a decade-long catalog of repression, it has become a definite example of how long Mr. Lukashenko will use to resolve differences: in May he sent a fighter jet to stop a Ryanair flight flying over the country’s airspace and ordered the plane. To land at the capital Minsk. Subsequently, Roman Protasevich, a prominent 26-year-old dissident journalist who was on the flight, was arrested.
There was international outcry over the forced landing of commercial aircraft. The flight from Athens to Vilnius, Lithuania, was diverted to Minsk using a bomb threat, according to Western governments, which described it as an act of piracy. No bomb was found on board.
In a video released by the government, Shri. Protasevich later admitted to organizing “mass unrest,” but friends say the confession was made under duress.
Dispute over migrants on Polish border.
The latest crisis on the Belarusian border with Poland arose because Shri. It became clear that Lukashenko was dressing up thousands of migrants at the EU border in retaliation for the bloc’s sanctions against Belarus.
The flashpoint became Poland, an EU country with a right-wing, anti-immigrant government. Thousands of migrants arrived and camped in the cold on the border, with the European Union crowding around Poland. Western officials say that, among other things, Mr. Lukashenko is trying to sow the seeds of the European division by creating an immigration crisis.
The continent is still reeling from the migration crisis of 2015-16 when more than a million migrants from the Middle East and Africa arrived in Europe, triggering a major humanitarian challenge and promoting the rise of the right-wing opposition to the EU and Islam.
In the latest crisis, Shri. Lukashenko has once again cast himself as a defender of Belarus’ interests and honor. But Gustav Grecel, a senior policy colleague at the European Council on Foreign Relations, said his self-narrative was thin.
Other European dictators had successfully presented themselves with fascinating stories – Vladimir V. Putin as a Soviet-era restorer of prestige in Russia; Victor Orban of Hungary as defender of European Christianity; Recep Tayyip Erdogan is the epitome of Turkey’s Ottoman-era grandeur – Mr Grasel said. “Lukashenko has no such story.”
Alien Peltier from Brussels contributed to the report
