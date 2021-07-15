Who is Anupama aka Rupali Gangoli’s favorite partner on the set, met in VIDEO | Who is Anupama’s favorite partner on the set, met in VIDEO

New Delhi: Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Famous TV serial ‘Anupama’ has become a favorite show of people these days. The show’s lead actress Rupali Ganguly is constantly expressing her happiness on social media by thanking her fans. But do you know who is your favorite companion on the sets for ‘Anupama’? To unveil this secret, Rupali has shared a video which is becoming fiercely viral.

Dumpling and dacoit are loved on the sets

Actually here Rupali is seen practicing her dance on the set. She is dancing very drowned and there are two dogs around. Someone’s voice comes from behind, ‘Don’t dance in front of these dogs, Anupama’. On this Rupali says that this is a dumpling. So when another dog comes there, Anupama calls his name a dacoit. Then a voice comes from the background that he is Anupama’s favorite companion. Watch this video…

More than a million views in an hour

Anupama’s fans are very fond of this video. People are praising her as a dog lover and some best actress. The video has been viewed more than 1 lakh 29 thousand times in an hour. Sharing this, Rupali wrote in the caption, ‘D&G Daku and Dumpling.’

Pakhi will take out anger on Anupama

Talking about the serial, it will be seen in the upcoming episodes that if Anupama returns from the academy, then Pakhi will insult her in front of Kavya. Even after Anupama apologizes, Pakhi will be furious. Pakhi, who has been misled by Kavya, will tell Anupama a lot. Pakhi is not ready to listen to Anupama. Because of this Samar will also get angry and will reprimand Pakhi. There must have been a fierce fight between the two.

Anupama will understand Kavya’s plan

Anupama will understand Kavya’s plan and she will ask Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) to stay away from her daughter Pakhi. At the same time, she will say that she should not make such a mistake again, but where is Kavya among those who improve. The very next morning, Kavya will again be busy in fulfilling her purpose and will provoke Pakhi again. In front of Pakhi and Samar, Kavya will challenge Anupama to do a dance match with her. Samar will argue with Kavya and Pakhi on this.

Also read: Anupama was seen humming and dancing for whom except Vanraj? Watch this VIDEO

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment gadget clock’s Entertainment Facebook Page like to