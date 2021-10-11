Who is Aryan Khan Advocate Amit Desai: Amit Desai acquits Salman in hit and run case: Amit Desai had acquitted Salman Khan in the 2002 hit and run case.

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s bail plea in drugs case has been postponed till October 13 (Wednesday). Senior counsel Amit Desai defended Aryan Khan’s bail application in the Sessions Court on Monday. It is pertinent to note that Amit Desai had defended Salman Khan in the 2002 hit and run case and acquitted him. Now it remains to be seen whether Amit Desai can get bail for Aryan Khan.

In the hit-and-run case, the lower court had sentenced Salman Khan to five years hard labor, which was challenged by Amit Desai in 2015 to fight for his bail. Salman Khan was granted bail in May 2015 on a sum of Rs 30,000. Defending Salman Khan, Amit Desai had said, “The investigating agency was looking to gather evidence to prove the allegations of alcohol and driving. And the testimony of witnesses was prepared for the trial.” On December 10, 2015, Salman Khan was acquitted once again. Desai was fighting his case.



In Aryan Khan’s case, lawyer Amit Desai, who was involved in his bail application, had said, ‘We are in the hands of the court. If you want to see justice, you have to do it. Admitted that nothing was found on Aryan Khan. The NCB had filed the bail application last week. Therefore, the petition may be heard tomorrow. The question of my freedom is threatened. On behalf of the NCB, Special Counsel Advait Sethna had sought time to reply to all the bail applications. And it was decided that Aryan’s bail application would be heard on October 13.

Earlier, senior advocate Satish Manshinde had defended Aryan Khan’s cell in court. The NCB had sought Aryan Khan’s further remand but the court denied it and sentenced Aryan Khan to 14 days judicial custody. He is currently at Arthur Jail Road, Mumbai. Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB on October 2 on a cruise ship from Mumbai to Goa. Along with Aryan Khan, the NCB had arrested 7 other people from whom drugs were seized.