Who is Aryan Khan Advocate Amit Desai: Amit Desai acquits Salman in hit and run case: Amit Desai had acquitted Salman Khan in the 2002 hit and run case.
In Aryan Khan’s case, lawyer Amit Desai, who was involved in his bail application, had said, ‘We are in the hands of the court. If you want to see justice, you have to do it. Admitted that nothing was found on Aryan Khan. The NCB had filed the bail application last week. Therefore, the petition may be heard tomorrow. The question of my freedom is threatened. On behalf of the NCB, Special Counsel Advait Sethna had sought time to reply to all the bail applications. And it was decided that Aryan’s bail application would be heard on October 13.
Earlier, senior advocate Satish Manshinde had defended Aryan Khan’s cell in court. The NCB had sought Aryan Khan’s further remand but the court denied it and sentenced Aryan Khan to 14 days judicial custody. He is currently at Arthur Jail Road, Mumbai. Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB on October 2 on a cruise ship from Mumbai to Goa. Along with Aryan Khan, the NCB had arrested 7 other people from whom drugs were seized.
Salman-Amit Desai-Aryan
