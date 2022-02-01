Who is better in style, mileage and price, know here

Through the comparison done in Yamaha Fascino 125 vs TVS Jupiter 125, you can know which scooter can be the best deal for you, read the full report.

The scooter segment of the two wheeler sector today has become a huge range in which mileage scooters with 100 cc engine to 150 cc sporty scooters are also easily available.

In which today we are talking about the 125 cc scooter of the scooter segment which also gives mileage and style with good engine, in which today we are comparing Yamaha Fascino 125 and TVS Jupiter 125 scooter so that you can choose the right one for you. .

Yamaha Fascino 125: Yamaha Fascino 125 is a stylish and long mileage scooter that the company has launched in the market with five variants.

Talking about the engine and power of this scooter, then it has been given in 125 cc single cylinder engine which can generate power of 8.2 PS and peak torque of 10.3 Nm.

In the braking system of the scooter, the company has given disc brake in its front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel. Regarding mileage, the company claims that this scooter gives a mileage of 68.75 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.

The starting price of Yamaha Fascino 125 scooter is Rs 72,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi) which goes up to Rs 81,330 in the top variant.

TVS Jupiter: TVS Jupiter is the best selling scooter of its company, which the company has recently launched in the market with new features and specifications, three variants of which have been launched.

The scooter is powered by a 124.8 cc single cylinder engine that generates 8.15 PS of power and 10.5 Nm of peak torque. Talking about the braking system of the scooter, the company has given a combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this TVS Jupiter 125 scooter gives a mileage of 64 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI.

The starting price of the TVS Jupiter 125 scooter is Rs 75,625 (ex-showroom, Delhi), which goes up to Rs 82,575 on the top variant.