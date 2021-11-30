Who is better in terms of price, mileage and style, know here

If you want to buy a 125cc segment bike, then know here who is a better option in Honda SP 125 vs Hero Glamor.

The bike segment of the two-wheeler sector has a long range of bikes with 125 cc engine, which ranges from mileage bikes to sporty designed bikes.

If you also want to buy a bike with a strong engine for yourself, which also gives style with long mileage, then here you can know the complete details of two popular bikes.

For this comparison, today we have selected Hero Glamor and Honda SP 125, in which we will tell you the complete details of both of them from price to features and mileage.

Hero Glamor: Hero Glamor has recently been introduced by the company in the Xtec avatar, which has been built with hi-tech features and new specifications. The company has launched it with eight variants.

Talking about engine and power, the company has given 124.7 cc single cylinder engine in this bike.

This engine generates power of 10.84 PS and torque of 10.6 Nm, which is mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

Talking about the braking system, the combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel has been given.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this Hero Glamor bike gives a mileage of 80 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

The starting price of Hero Glamor Xtec is Rs 74,900 but in its top model, the price of the bike goes up to Rs 83,500.

Honda SP 125: Honda SP is a stylish bike that comes in the count of popular bikes of its company, this bike is liked for its aggressive design.

Honda has launched two variants of this bike in the market. In which the first is a disc variant and the second is a drum brake variant.

Talking about engine and power, this bike has a single cylinder 124 cc engine.

This engine generates 10.8 PS of power and 10.9 Nm of torque, which is mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

Talking about the braking system, disc brake has been installed in its front wheel and drum brake has been installed in the rear wheel.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 65 kilometers per liter and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

The starting price of Honda SP bike is Rs 78,381 which goes up to Rs 82,677 on the top model.