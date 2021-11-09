Who is better maxi scooter in terms of style and mileage, know here

Who is better between Suzuki Burgman Street vs Aprilia SXR 125 in price, mileage, features and design, read the complete details of both these maxi scooters here.

The scooter segment has become quite big in the two-wheeler sector, in which you get scooters according to every type and need. In which today we are talking about maxi scooter which is a combination of scooter and sports bike.

If you also want to buy a stylish maxi scooter, then here we are telling you the complete details about the top 2 scooters of the country. In which we have Suzuki Burgman Street and Aprilia SXR 125 scooters for comparison, in which we will tell the complete details from the price to the features of these two.

Suzuki Burgman Street: Suzuki Burgman Street is the best selling maxi scooter of its company, which the company has launched with two variants.

In this scooter, the company has given a 124 cc engine with a single cylinder, which is an engine based on fuel injected technology. This engine generates 8.7 PS of power and 10 Nm of peak torque. The transmission of this scooter is automatic.

Talking about the braking system of the scooter, a combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel has been given with which tubeless tires have been added.

Talking about the features, the company has given the feature of Bluetooth connectivity based Suzuki Ride Connect, through which features like turn-by-turn navigation, phone call, SMS, WhatsApp alerts, trip sharing function are available.

Regarding the mileage of this scooter, the company claims that it gives a mileage of 55.89 kmpl on Burgman Street. Its starting price is Rs 85,100 which goes up to Rs 88,600 in the top model.

Aprilia SXR 125: Aprilia SXR 125 is a premium maxi scooter of its company which has been launched in only one variant.

The company has given 1245.45 cc single cylinder engine in this scooter which is based on fuel injected technology.

This engine generates power of 8.52 PS and peak torque of 9.2 Nm and the transmission of this scooter is automatic. In the braking system of the scooter, the company has installed disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this scooter gives a mileage of 55 kilometers per liter. Its starting price is Rs 1.16 lakh.